Sarabjot Singh wins India’s 2nd Paris Olympics medal with Manu Bhaker: All you need to know about him

  • Despite a heart-breaking debut at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's 10m pistol event on Saturday, Singh did not lose his moral and brought India their second medal.

Updated30 Jul 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Ace Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday made history by winning a bronze medal in the 10m pistol mixed event with Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Despite a heart-breaking debut at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's 10m pistol event on Saturday, Singh did not lose morale and brought India their second medal.

Hailing from Dheen village in Haryana's Ambala, Singh is a son of a farmer Jatinder Singh and a homemaker Hardeep Kaur.

He has completed his studies from DAV College in Chandigarh and has been trained under coach Abhishek Rana at the AR Shooting Academy in Ambala Cantt which is located within the Central Phoenix Club.

Singh entered the senior ranks as a 2019 Junior World Championship gold medalist, and following this secured the Asian Games team gold and mixed team silver in 2023.

He also won the individual bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships that earned him a quota place for the Paris Olympics along the way.

Wanted to be a footballer:

Earlier, Singh wanted to become a footballer, however, his interest shifted during a summer camp when he witnessed children aiming at paper targets with pistols.

Though his father was not in favour of shooting, citing the cost, he managed to convince his parents to support his decision.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!”

“Congratulations to@realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted,” PM Modi said.

“For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat,” he added.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 07:21 PM IST
