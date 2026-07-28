Sarvesh Kushare scripts history with silver medal in men’s high jump at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

Sarvesh Kushare scripted a proud new chapter for Indian athletics on Monday night in Glasgow. The national record holder cleared 2.25 metres to win silver in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, becoming the first Indian ever to take a silver medal in the event.
Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but secured gold on countback. England’s Kimani Jack took bronze with a best jump of 2.20m. Kushare needed his third attempt to clear the winning height while Beckford sailed over it on his first try. That cleaner series decided the gold.