Sarvesh Kushare scripts history with silver medal in men’s high jump at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

Sarvesh Kushare entered the final in strong form. He had set a new Indian national record of 2.31m only a month earlier at the National Inter-State Championships. In Glasgow he started steadily, clearing the early heights.

Aachal Maniyar
Published28 Jul 2026, 02:40 AM IST
Sarvesh Kushare in action
Sarvesh Kushare in action(X)

Sarvesh Kushare scripted a proud new chapter for Indian athletics on Monday night in Glasgow. The national record holder cleared 2.25 metres to win silver in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, becoming the first Indian ever to take a silver medal in the event.

Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but secured gold on countback. England’s Kimani Jack took bronze with a best jump of 2.20m. Kushare needed his third attempt to clear the winning height while Beckford sailed over it on his first try. That cleaner series decided the gold.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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