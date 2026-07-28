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Sarvesh Kushare scripts history with silver medal in men’s high jump at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

Sarvesh Kushare entered the final in strong form. He had set a new Indian national record of 2.31m only a month earlier at the National Inter-State Championships. In Glasgow he started steadily, clearing the early heights.

Aachal Maniyar
Published28 Jul 2026, 02:40 AM IST
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Sarvesh Kushare in action
Sarvesh Kushare in action(X)
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Sarvesh Kushare scripted a proud new chapter for Indian athletics on Monday night in Glasgow. The national record holder cleared 2.25 metres to win silver in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, becoming the first Indian ever to take a silver medal in the event.

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Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but secured gold on countback. England’s Kimani Jack took bronze with a best jump of 2.20m. Kushare needed his third attempt to clear the winning height while Beckford sailed over it on his first try. That cleaner series decided the gold.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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