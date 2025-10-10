Savannah Bananas announce 45-state tour, 2 new teams for 2026 Banana Ball Championship League

The Savannah Bananas are taking Banana Ball nationwide in 2026, with a 45-state tour across 75 stadiums and two new teams — the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. Founder Jesse Cole says the goal is to make the sport accessible to fans everywhere.

The Savannah Bananas, the viral baseball sensation redefining America’s pastime, are about to stage their biggest season yet. Founder Jesse Cole announced on ESPN2 that the inaugural Banana Ball Championship League will launch in 2026, featuring an ambitious 45-state tour across 75 stadiums and an expected audience of 3.2 million fans.

The announcement follows a record-breaking 2025 season in which the Bananas played before more than two million fans and sold out 17 Major League Baseball stadiums, solidifying Banana Ball’s place as a national sports and entertainment phenomenon.

Where will Banana Ball go next year? The 2026 tour will bring Banana Ball to 14 Major League Baseball parks and 10 football stadiums, from the iconic Superdome in New Orleans to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Among the largest venues are Texas A&M’s Kyle Field (capacity 102,000) and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium (101,000) — both set to host record-breaking crowds. At the other end of the spectrum, Billings, Montana’s Dehler Park will accommodate just 3,000 spectators, the smallest crowd in Banana Ball history.

Cole said the goal is to make Banana Ball accessible to everyone in America, regardless of location.

“When you have so much demand and excitement, we want to be able to go to the biggest stadiums, but also to the smallest stadium,” Cole said. “We want to play everywhere. We want to take this where anyone in this country can drive to a game within four to five, six hours max.”

Who are the new Banana Ball teams? The league unveiled two new franchises: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. Each will include a “prime-time coach,” a new role that focuses on managing major games while engaging fans year-round through social media and media appearances.

Two-time World Series champion and Hawai‘i native Shane Victorino will lead the Coconuts, a team themed around beach culture that plans to bring its sun-soaked aesthetic to both coastal and inland cities.

“You know, for me, it’s always been about heart. That island pride, that aloha spirit — it’s in everything I do. So, to take that, mix it with the fun, fast-paced energy of Banana Ball? That’s a dream,” Victorino said in a news release. “Coaching a team like that, it’s about vibes. It’s about makin’ people smile, bringin’ joy to the game and showin’ you can play with passion and with laughter.”

Cole called the Coconuts “the most fun, unique, crazy brand that we’ve ever created.”

What’s the story behind the Indianapolis Clowns? The Indianapolis Clowns carry one of baseball’s most storied legacies. Originally founded in 1935, the team became the Negro Leagues’ equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters, known for blending elite play with showmanship. Baseball legend Hank Aaron signed his first professional contract with the Clowns before the team disbanded in 1989.

Cole said reviving the franchise was one of the most meaningful steps in Banana Ball’s evolution.

He described the Clowns as “the most important team we’ve created”, adding that the project was “years in the making”.

A new era for Banana Ball The Banana Ball Championship League — featuring the Bananas, Firefighters, Party Animals, Tailgaters, and the two new teams — represents the next stage in Cole’s mission to reimagine baseball as a high-energy, fan-first experience.

From sold-out MLB stadiums to community ballparks, the 2026 season aims to bring the game closer to fans than ever before — both geographically and emotionally.

As Cole summed it up: Banana Ball isn’t just expanding — it’s becoming a movement across America.