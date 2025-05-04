Scottie Scheffler enjoying big lead at darkness-delayed The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler stayed in position for his first victory of the year by shooting 4-under par through 17 holes of the third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson before play was suspended because of darkness Saturday at McKinney, Texas.

Advertisement

Scheffler, at 22 under for the tournament, will have plenty of work to do on the final day of the tournament as he holds a seven-stroke lead on the TPC Craig Ranch course.

Adam Schenk and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen are at 15 under, both notching 65s for the third round.

Kurt Kitayama and Ricky Castillo are next at 14 under.

Scheffler birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to extend his lead.

Until a late wave of finishers, France's Antoine Rozner had the best score at 13 under following his third-round 63 among golfers to complete the third round. He had nine birdies and a bogey.

Rozner is tied with Colombia's Nico Echavarria (66), while Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard also are within range.

Advertisement

Scheffler carried a six-stroke advantage into the third round. He reached 20 under for the tournament before his first bogey of the week, taking a 4 on the fourth hole.

He had two more birdies before a bogey at No. 11.

The third round didn't begin until the afternoon after a large number of golfers had to finish play from Friday's suspended second round. Scheffler completed the second round Friday, while some golfers had yet to complete a hole in that round.

Seventy golfers made the cut. Among those failing to advance by one stroke was Canada's Taylor Pendrith, the defending champion who was at 4 under following a second-round 71.

Davis Riley had an eventful conclusion of the second round. He used an eagle putt to catapult passed the cutline. That came after earlier in the round he self-reported a two-shot penalty for using a distance-measuring device slope feature.

Advertisement

This is the third week the PGA Tour is testing the device.