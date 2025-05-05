Scottie Scheffler finishes Byron Nelson -31 for first win of 25

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler won a tournament for the first time this year and did so in a big way, shooting 8-under-par 63 in the final round Sunday for an eight-stroke victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

He tied the PGA Tour record for lowest 72-hole score at 31-under 253. His bogey on the par-3 17th prevented him from breaking the record.

Scheffler captured his first championship in more than eight months at TPC Craig Ranch, near his native Dallas. It's his 14th PGA Tour victory.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen was the runner-up, also shooting 63 for the final round and ending at 23 under.

Joining Scheffler with the hometown vibes for this tournament were Sam Stevens and Jordan Spieth.

Stevens shot 64 for third place at 20 under. Spieth's 62 tied his personal best on the PGA Tour and allowed him to rise to fourth place at 19 under.

Scheffler led each step of the way for his victory since wrapping up the Tour Championship on Sept. 1.

After a weather-related interruption Friday and a late-afternoon tee time for Saturday's third round that finished after dusk, it was smooth sailing for Scheffler on the tournament's last day.

He began the round with an eight-stroke lead and recorded five birdies, a bogey and then an eagle on No. 9 for a front-nine score of 30. He was 29 under through the tournament's first 63 holes.

van Rooyen also notched a front-nine 30, but made up no ground.

The hometown favorite then moved into record territory with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 15. He was in the rough off the tee on No. 17 and, after his chip shot rolled back off the green, settled for bogey.

Eight golfers tied for fifth place at 17 under: Sam Burns (65), Mark Hubbard (65), Will Gordon (65), Eric Cole (67), Kurt Kitayama (68), Ricky Castillo (69), Adam Schenk (69) and Japan's Takumi Kanaya (65).

