Scottie Scheffler surges ahead of pack Saturday at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE -- Scottie Scheffler broke out of a logjam with a brilliant finish to seize a three-stroke lead as the cream rose to the top in the third round at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Saturday.

On a day when strong, capricious winds tested the patience, judgment and execution of the game's best, Scheffler rose to the challenge with a 6-under-par 65 that was little short of brilliant under the circumstances.

The world number one and two-time Masters champion posted an 11-under 202 total with one round remaining, while Alex Noren vaulted into second place with a similarly barnstorming finish for a 66.

The Swede, who birdied four of the final five holes, was alone on 8-under.

Davis Riley (67) and J.T. Poston (68) were four shots behind in a tie for third.

Scheffler was far from perfect, accruing three bogeys, but he more than made up for those blemishes with seven birdies and a brilliant eagle at the driveable par-four 14th, where he hit his tee shot to inside three feet.

He added birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th holes to stamp himself as a hot favorite for a third major title.

Only a few holes earlier, five players had been tied for the lead.

"I hung in really well today," Scheffler said. "I just battled really hard. Did a good job of staying patient and hit some nice shots. I definitely struck the ball a lot better today than the last couple of days."

While Scheffler will clearly be the man to beat on Sunday, Noren, 42, cannot be totally discounted.

He holed a 30-foot bunker shot at the 15th, then an eight-footer at the 17th followed by a 15-footer at the last.

This is just his second start back since missing more than seven months with a severe hamstring tendon injury.

"Today was probably the best scoring day I've ever had," he said. "I had so many bunker shots that kept me in the game."

Noren said he had enjoyed time with his family during his enforced absence, but was delighted to be back in action.

"It's good to take a break sometimes. It's also great to be back with a purpose in life again," he said.

Halfway leader Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela fell into a tie for fifth with a bogey on Hole 18, leaving him at 2 over on the day, alongside South Korea's Si Woo Kim (71) and Spain's Jon Rahm (67).

Masters champion Rory McIlroy continued his struggles with a 72 to trail by 13 shots.

Even a 50-foot putt he holed for par at his 16th hole did not raise a smile.

Earlier, the start of the third round was delayed due to lightning in the Charlotte area.

The round was slated to begin in twosomes at 8:15 a.m. ET. Instead, officials regrouped the players in threesomes and play began off the first and 10th tees at 11.43 a.m.