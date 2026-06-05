Scottie Scheffler vents to Caddie: 'I don't think you understand…' after water ball at Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler showed clear frustration during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The world No. 1 has had a tougher-than-usual 2026 season, with just one win at the American Express. A wayward tee shot into the water at the par-3 16th hole brought those emotions to the surface in a conversation with caddie Ted Scott that PGA Tour Live microphones picked up.

The shot that hurt at the 16th hole Scottie Scheffler played solid golf on the front nine and made the turn at two under with a 34. He gave shots back at the 10th and 14th holes. An even-par round was still within reach until the 16th, playing as the fourth-hardest hole of the day. His 7-iron drifted left in the wind and found the water.

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Scottie Scheffler's exchange with Ted Scott "I never thought that was in the water," Scheffler could be heard saying to caddie Ted Scott on PGA Tour Live. "I don't know what to do."

"I can't hear a word you're saying, dude," he said to Scott, who was walking ahead. "I feel like that was a good shot."

"It was a good shot," Scott said back.

"Now I'm in the water," Scheffler said. "Because [the wind] came in out of the right. Absolutely flushed a 7 iron, and we get the wind wrong and I'm in the water. I don't think you understand how frustrating that is. Like, that was a good shot. Really was, flushed it, liked the line.

"The wind's hurting out of the right. Golly."

Scheffler used the word "we" when describing the wind read, which suggests this was more of a vent session than a direct criticism of his caddie. These raw moments surface more often when results are not going his way.

Scottie Scheffler's post-round comments on the wind Scottie Scheffler finished with a first-round 73 and later explained how the wind shift affected his plan.

"That's just another really good iron shot, and the wind switched from down off the right to pretty significantly in off the right," he said. "If it's down off the right, that ball's probably where I hit my wedge shot to. So just don't really know what I'm supposed to do there outside of trying to hit a good shot, and then it's frustrating when it doesn't work out, especially when it doesn't work out in that direction.

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"I would rather get gusted in off the left, not in off the right there. All you can do is just try to hit good shots. It can be very frustrating sometimes when you feel like you're hitting good shots and then you're going to the drop zone."