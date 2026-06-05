Scottie Scheffler vents to Caddie: 'I don't think you understand…' after water ball at Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler showed clear frustration during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The world No. 1 has had a tougher-than-usual 2026 season, with just one win at the American Express. A wayward tee shot into the water at the par-3 16th hole brought those emotions to the surface in a conversation with caddie Ted Scott that PGA Tour Live microphones picked up.

Advertisement

The shot that hurt at the 16th hole Scottie Scheffler played solid golf on the front nine and made the turn at two under with a 34. He gave shots back at the 10th and 14th holes. An even-par round was still within reach until the 16th, playing as the fourth-hardest hole of the day. His 7-iron drifted left in the wind and found the water.

Also Read | Justin Thomas left speechless by Jordan Spieth's miracle shot

Scottie Scheffler's exchange with Ted Scott "I never thought that was in the water," Scheffler could be heard saying to caddie Ted Scott on PGA Tour Live. "I don't know what to do."

"I can't hear a word you're saying, dude," he said to Scott, who was walking ahead. "I feel like that was a good shot."

Advertisement

"It was a good shot," Scott said back.

"Now I'm in the water," Scheffler said. "Because [the wind] came in out of the right. Absolutely flushed a 7 iron, and we get the wind wrong and I'm in the water. I don't think you understand how frustrating that is. Like, that was a good shot. Really was, flushed it, liked the line.

"The wind's hurting out of the right. Golly."

Scheffler used the word "we" when describing the wind read, which suggests this was more of a vent session than a direct criticism of his caddie. These raw moments surface more often when results are not going his way.

Scottie Scheffler's post-round comments on the wind Scottie Scheffler finished with a first-round 73 and later explained how the wind shift affected his plan.

Advertisement

"That's just another really good iron shot, and the wind switched from down off the right to pretty significantly in off the right," he said. "If it's down off the right, that ball's probably where I hit my wedge shot to. So just don't really know what I'm supposed to do there outside of trying to hit a good shot, and then it's frustrating when it doesn't work out, especially when it doesn't work out in that direction.

Also Read | Justin Thomas left speechless by Jordan Spieth's miracle shot

"I would rather get gusted in off the left, not in off the right there. All you can do is just try to hit good shots. It can be very frustrating sometimes when you feel like you're hitting good shots and then you're going to the drop zone."

Advertisement

Scheffler is used to winning multiple times a year and contending almost every week. This season has brought more inconsistency, making every mistake feel heavier. The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village is always a tough test, and Thursday’s wind made club selection and reads even harder.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.