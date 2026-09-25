Seattle heads back to Washington after routing the Commanders in prime time a season ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — If there was one night when it became clear that Washington's 2025 season was going badly awry, it was when Seattle visited on a Sunday night in early November.

The game began with the Seahawks scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions, and it ended with Commanders star Jayden Daniels dislocating his elbow in grotesque fashion.

Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl, which shouldn't have been a big surprise to anyone who saw them in Washington. The Commanders finished 5-12. The teams meet again in Washington's home opener Sunday, and in a cruel twist, Daniels is out after dislocating the same elbow in similar fashion last weekend at Dallas.

The Commanders will start Marcus Mariota this week. Seattle has its own uncertainty at quarterback after Sam Darnold's Week 1 injury. Drew Lock has filled in for him and helped the Seahawks to two wins.

“Regardless of whether you’re the face of the franchise or a backup, like I think that mentality of a starter has to be profound,” Mariota said. "The more that you can prepare that way, the more likely you are when you step in to have success.”

Darnold returned to practice Wednesday, but coach Mike Macdonald said a decision on the starter was still to come.

“We know that regardless of what it is this week that Drew is going to be preparing just the same way,” receiver Cooper Kupp said. "Plenty of confidence in whoever it is going to be, but hopefully we’ll be able to see Sam out there again this week.”

The Seahawks have won 12 consecutive games, including the postseason, for the longest winning streak in team history.

“Picked up right where we left off and that goes to show our standard that we hold in the team, the defense, the position rooms,” linebacker Drake Thomas said. "It doesn’t change no matter what we’re doing. We attack everything the same and that shows on the field.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seahawks has a chance to become the second player in NFL history to produce 120 yards receiving and a touchdown catch in each of his team's first three games. Jerry Rice did it for San Francisco in 1989.

“It was an amazing run for him last year and to see some of the same things already taking place for him this year, he’s got a rare ability,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "So he is definitely what we’d say, that is a premium. So eyes, techniques, things that need special consideration is a big part of it, and it’s a challenge.”

Seattle (2-0) at Washington (0-2).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Seahawks by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Seahawks 1-0-1; Commanders 1-1.

Last week: Seahawks won at Arizona 31-7; Commanders lost at Dallas 37-20

Last meeting: Seahawks won 38-14 on Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Md.

Series record: Commanders lead 13-11.

Washington running backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White against Seattle's run defense. With Daniels out, the Commanders could use a good week from their running game, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks. Seattle’s defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher for 28 straight games, 31 including the playoffs. Washington is third in the league in rushing through two games.

— The Seahawks have 16 road wins since 2024, the most in the NFL.

— Smith-Njigba has 100 or more yards receiving in 11 of his past 19 games with 14 touchdowns. He has four touchdown catches for the Seahawks this season, including an 82-yard scoring catch, the longest of his career, against the Cardinals last week. Against Arizona, he became the team’s first player with three touchdowns since DK Metcalf in 2023.

— Lock has thrown all four of those touchdown passes to Smith-Njigba, and he has a 127.3 passer rating through two games with no turnovers.

— Seattle can become the third straight Super Bowl champion to start 3-0 the following season.

— Washington will try to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2019, when the team dropped its first five games and went 3-13.

— The Commanders do not have a takeaway through their first two games after finishing last season with only 10. However, they have just one turnover on the season.

— Although Washington's offensive line has significant problems, the Commanders have allowed only one sack so far.

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AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.