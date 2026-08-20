Seattle Seahawks to sign former Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs to one-year contract for secondary boost

The Seattle Seahawks are set to add proven talent to their defensive backfield. Former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs plans to join the team on a one-year contract. The move gives Seattle immediate help at a position that has raised questions this offseason and offers Diggs a clean slate after a difficult final stretch in Dallas.

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Trevon Diggs lands with defending champions after Dallas Cowboys exit Trevon Diggs worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday and quickly drew interest. At 27 years old, the former second-round pick from 2020 still carries the reputation of a ball hawk. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 when he set a Cowboys franchise record with 11 interceptions. Another Pro Bowl selection followed in 2022, and Dallas rewarded him with a five-year, $97 million extension before the 2023 season.

Yet the last three years have been defined more by time on the sideline than time on the field. Diggs has appeared in only 22 games since 2023. A torn left ACL suffered in practice wiped out most of that year. The same knee required a chondral graft in 2024, forcing him to miss six more contests. Last season, he sat out eight games with a right knee injury and also dealt with a concussion after a household accident while trying to install a television mount.

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Those absences created tension with the Cowboys. Team officials were unhappy that Diggs chose to rehabilitate away from the facility in consecutive offseasons. Dallas enforced a $500,000 salary de-escalator in 2025 after he participated in less than the required share of voluntary workouts, opting instead to recover in South Florida.

Seattle Seahawks address cornerback uncertainty Seattle Seahawks still intend to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold to a one-year, minimum-salary deal. Arnold faces eight felony charges in Florida, however, and is expected to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list once the paperwork is official. That designation allows him to attend meetings and remain in the building but bars him from practicing or playing.

With Arnold’s availability unclear, Diggs provides a ready option. Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett are competing to fill the No. 3 corner role left open by Riq Woolen’s departure, while third-round rookie Julian Neal has missed large portions of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Diggs’ experience and proven ability to create turnovers give the Seahawks a veteran presence they can use right away.

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Fresh opportunity for Trevon Diggs and the secondary For Trevon Diggs, the chance to play for the reigning Super Bowl champions represents a new chapter. His younger brother, Stefon Diggs, continues to produce as a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Washington Commanders, but Trevon has spent the past several months focused solely on getting healthy and finding the right fit.

Also Read | Stefon Diggs set to sign one-year deal with Washington Commanders

A one-year deal keeps the risk low for Seattle while giving Diggs the opportunity to prove he can stay on the field and contribute at a high level once again. If he regains the form that made him one of the league’s most dangerous corners earlier in his career, the Seahawks’ secondary gains a significant boost heading into the season.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.