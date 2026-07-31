CWG 2026: Seema Kaliramna wins bronze medal, Nidhi Rani finishes fourth in Women’s Discus Throw final

India added another medal to its Commonwealth Games 2026 tally in Glasgow as Seema Kaliramna claimed bronze in the women’s discus throw final at Scotstoun Stadium. The Indian athlete produced a best throw of 58.65 metres to secure the podium finish. Compatriot Nidhi Rani came close and finished a strong fourth with 57.10m, giving India two athletes in the top four of a highly competitive field.

Jamaica’s Samantha Hall took gold with a strong 61.66m effort, while Canada’s Julia Tunks settled for silver with 60.67m. The result marked India’s ninth medal in the women’s discus throw at the Commonwealth Games, with Kaliramna becoming the sixth different Indian to medal in the event.

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How the final unfolded The competition began under pressure. Nidhi Rani opened with a solid 53.19m, while Seema fouled her first attempt as the discus hit the net. In the second round, Nidhi improved to 55.67m and briefly sat in bronze position. Seema responded with 57.32m to move into third.

The third round proved decisive. Nidhi produced her best of the night at 57.10m. Seema then unleashed 58.65m, her season’s best in the competition, locking herself into the bronze medal spot. From there, she had to hold her nerve through three more rounds while rivals attacked.

Samantha Hall improved steadily and eventually reached 61.66m to seal gold. Julia Tunks could not improve beyond 60.67m. Seema managed only two legal throws out of six but defended her position under intense pressure. Nidhi stayed consistent but could not improve further and finished just outside the medals.

Other key Indian results on Day 8 While the discus throwers delivered the night’s athletics highlight, Indian athletes featured across multiple events. Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claimed silver in the men’s +110kg category with a total of 388kg. His snatch of 176kg set a Games record, though New Zealand’s David Liti edged him for gold with a superior clean and jerk.

In the men’s shot put final, Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished fifth with 20.27m and Samardeep Singh Gill placed seventh with 20.03m. Parul Chaudhary ended 13th in the women’s 5000m final in 15:08.56. Tejaswin Shankar remained in second place after five events in the men’s decathlon with 4339 points, staying firmly in the medal hunt.

In bowls, the men’s pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar continued their strong run by defeating Botswana in a tight contest. Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women’s +86kg weightlifting event.