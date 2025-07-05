Seine reopens to Paris swimmers after century-long ban

The River Seine reopened to swimmers on Saturday morning in Paris, allowing people to take a dip in the French capital's iconic waterway for the first time since 1923.

Advertisement

Parisians and visitors looking to cool off this summer can dive in -- weather permitting -- at three bathing sites, including one a stone's throw from the Eiffel Tower.

A few dozen people arrived ahead of the 8:00 am (0600 GMT) opening on Saturday at the Bras Marie zone in the city's historic centre, diving into the water for the long-awaited moment under the watchful eyes of lifeguards wearing fluorescent yellow T-shirts and carrying whistles.

The seasonal opening of the Seine for swimming is seen as a key legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when open water swimmers and triathletes competed in its waters which were specially cleaned for the event.

The swimming zones are equipped with changing rooms, showers, and beach-style furniture, offering space for 150 to 300 people to relax, lay out their towels, and unwind from the city's hustle and bustle.

Advertisement

Paris officials say they have taken several measures to ensure swimmers can safely enjoy the long-anticipated reopening, including daily water pollution testing and implementing a swim test for bathers.

"It's a childhood dream to have people swimming in the Seine," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who visited the bras Marie site on Saturday morning.

But officials reminded swimmers of potential dangers, including strong currents, boat traffic, and an average depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet).

"The Seine remains a dangerous environment," said local official Elise Lavielle earlier this week.

To mitigate that risk, lifeguards will assess visitors' swimming abilities before allowing independent access, while a decree issued in late June introduced fines for anyone swimming outside designated areas.

The promise to lift the swimming ban dates back to 1988, when then-mayor of Paris and future president Jacques Chirac first advocated for its reversal, around 65 years after the practice was banned in 1923.

Advertisement

"One of my predecessors (Chirac), then mayor of Paris, dreamed of a Seine where everyone could swim," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, describing the move as the result of a "collective effort" and a moment of "pride" for France.

Ahead of the Olympic Games, authorities invested approximately 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to improve the Seine's water quality.

Since then, work carried out upstream, including 2,000 new connections to the sewage system, promises even better water quality -- with one catch.

On rainy days, the mid-19th-century Parisian sewage system often overflows, causing rain and waste waters to pour into the river.

Flags will inform bathers about pollution levels in the water every day, and if it rains, the sites will likely close the day after, said Paris city official Pierre Rabadan.

Advertisement

The presence of the faecal bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) and enterococci in the Seine will be assessed daily using live sensors and samples.

Swimmers may be in luck this year, though, with weather predicted to be drier than the record rainfall during the Games, which had led to the cancellation of six of the 11 competitions held on the river.

The French capital during the week endured a major heatwave that saw Paris put on the weather agency's highest alert level during a Europe-wide heatwave.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who took the inaugural swim last year, said that cleaning up the Seine for the Olympics was not the final goal but part of a broader effort to adapt the city to climate change and enhance quality of life.

Advertisement

With record-breaking temperatures hitting Europe, including France's second warmest June since records began in 1900, authorities said they expect Parisians to embrace the relief of a refreshing swim.

The swimming spots will be open until August 31.

juc-str/ekf/ach