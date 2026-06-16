Serena and Venus Williams get Wimbledon 2026 doubles wildcard in major comeback story

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set to return to Wimbledon action together after the All England Club handed them a wildcard for the women’s doubles. It brings two of the sport’s biggest names back to SW19 for what could be an emotional run. Serena is building her game again after a long break, and teaming up with her sister adds a special chapter to their long story.

Serena Williams builds momentum for Wimbledon return Serena Williams is 44 and made her comeback at Queen’s Club last week. It had been four years since her final match at the 2022 US Open. She owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven at Wimbledon. Currently, she is playing doubles in Berlin with Karolina Muchova and will switch to her sister for the main event in London.

She did not receive a singles wildcard, and one spot in that draw is still to be decided. Her return has been watched closely by fans and players who remember how she dominated the sport for so long.

Venus Williams shows her doubles strength Venus Williams turns 46 this week. The five-time Wimbledon singles champion has found singles results tough this season and has lost all seven matches she has played in 2026. She did pick up a good win in doubles with Britain’s Katie Boulter at the Madrid Open in April.

The sisters have not played doubles together since the 2022 US Open, which was Serena’s last tournament before she stepped away. Venus has continued to compete in selected events and still brings experience and power to the court.

Other wildcards for Wimbledon 2026 Dan Evans will not receive a men’s singles wildcard. The 36-year-old former British number one is retiring at the end of the season, so this would have been his farewell Wimbledon. Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov were given men’s singles wildcards. Maja Chwalinska earned a women’s singles wildcard after reaching the final at the French Open.

The Wimbledon committee also awarded more wildcards to other players. These decisions usually recognise past performances or help increase local interest in the event.

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Looking at the journey of the Williams sisters Venus and Serena Williams arrived as teenagers in the 1990s and changed women’s tennis with their power, athleticism and fighting spirit. Between them, they won 30 Grand Slam singles titles, 12 of them at Wimbledon. They also lifted the women’s doubles trophy at SW19 six times, starting in 2000 and most recently in 2016.