Serena Williams has left the building. Coco Gauff wants to take over

Gauff, still only 18, can use all the preparation she can get. For the player just a few months removed from high school, this is her first foray into the second week of the U.S. Open. And in a season that has already seen her become the world’s No. 1 ranked doubles player, she’s checking off milestones by the month. Back in June, Gauff also got her first taste of a Grand Slam tournament final at Roland-Garros.