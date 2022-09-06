Serena Williams has left the building. Coco Gauff wants to take over
- Months after reaching her first Grand Slam final at the French Open, the 18-year-old is making her deepest run yet at her home major
Even when she isn’t in the middle of a match, Coco Gauff is always running. Around the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, she waves off the player security detail and prefers to sprint, headphones on, everywhere she needs to go.
“You’ve probably seen me," she says.
The strangest part isn’t that one of the brightest young talents in women’s tennis dashes around the U.S. Open like she’s late for calculus class. It’s where she’s running to. After she booked her spot in the quarterfinals, with a two-hour, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Zhang Shuai on Sunday, Gauff hustled over to the practice courts to hit a little longer.
“I feel like practicing afterwards has prepped me mentally for these long matches," she said. “Whether it’s an easy win or a tough win or a tough loss, coming back out I think mentally is preparing me to play these second weeks."
Gauff, still only 18, can use all the preparation she can get. For the player just a few months removed from high school, this is her first foray into the second week of the U.S. Open. And in a season that has already seen her become the world’s No. 1 ranked doubles player, she’s checking off milestones by the month. Back in June, Gauff also got her first taste of a Grand Slam tournament final at Roland-Garros.
Though she lost the French Open to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the experience taught her two lessons. The first was that she comfortably had the fitness to play through the final Saturday of a major. The second was that the post-match practice ritual might have something to it.
“It’s been working for me so I keep going," she said.
Making a deep run in Paris, where only two different American women have won since the 1980s, was one thing. Home turf for the Atlanta-born teenager is a different proposition: U.S. Open crowds have been waiting for Coco Gauff for years.
She first caught their attention as a precocious wild card in 2019, when she fought her way into the third round and suddenly emerged as the next great hope of American women’s tennis. Gauff struck the ball purely, covered the court like few others, and came armed with a grenade launcher of a serve.
The thing about 15-year-olds, though, is that they’re 15 years old. Gauff wasn’t ready.
She went down in straight sets to then-defending champion Naomi Osaka. Three years later, in the same tournament that saw Serena Williams exit the stage for expected retirement, the New York fans have transferred their affection directly to one of the players that Williams inspired. Gauff, who was born well after Williams’ first major title, has said repeatedly that she wouldn’t be a tennis player today without Serena.
“It is because of you I believe in this dream," she wrote to Williams on Instagram last week.
Williams’s presence was everywhere during the first week of the tournament. The loudest moments inside Arthur Ashe Stadium so far were reserved for her farewell tour. But on Sunday afternoon, Gauff seemed to inherit all the noise. (Especially as she fired up the fans with her fist-clenching shouts of “Come on" after critical points—pure Serena.)
“This is a surreal moment for me, on Arthur Ashe Stadium people are chanting my name," she said. “I feel like I’m at an NBA game."
Gauff is normally a little more reserved. She says she finds it awkward when she can hear herself scream. In New York, though, the 24,000 fans watching her in person are more than happy to drown her out. And Gauff’s next opponent, Caroline Garcia of France, already knows to expect a hostile crowd inside Ashe when they meet on Tuesday for a place in the semis.
“It’s going to be explosive," Garcia said in French. “She’s been a star since she was very young and you’ve got an American crowd that gets very, very fired up…The Americans, they don’t just support their players—they’re also here for the show."
For entertainment purposes, at least, Garcia is the ideal opponent. A seasoned pro who is finally coming into her own as a singles player this season, she is on a 12-match winning streak that included a dark-horse win at the final U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Cincinnati. More than that, she is an aggressive hitter who steps into the court to play on the front foot.
Except this is a version of Gauff that Garcia hasn’t seen before.
The powerful serve, which has always been there, has gone from excellent to potentially record-breaking. In the second round, Gauff touched 128 miles per hour—the third-fastest women’s serve in U.S. Open history. She has also turned into a deadly defender, racking up the second most return points of the tournament. And playing to the crowd, Gauff says she has occasionally surprised herself.
“I think I’m feeding off the momentum a lot," she said. “New York is bringing out a side of me that I haven’t had since I was 15."
