Seth Trimble to Louisville: Former UNC guard joins Cardinals as high-profile transfer for 2026-27 season

Former North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has committed to Louisville, giving the Cardinals another proven veteran for the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound transfer, who averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 assists last year, enters the portal after a roster logjam at UNC and now joins a high-powered Louisville lineup already ranked among the ACC’s strongest.

Eligibility still hangs in the balance Seth Trimble’s path to another college season is not fully clear. A Colorado district court ruling opened the door for class of 2022 high school players to receive a fifth year of eligibility. That decision benefits Trimble and others in his class.

The NCAA has pushed back strongly against the ruling. Officials have stated they will not issue a blanket waiver. Trimble and similar players will need the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to uphold the injunction for the extra year to stick.

If the ruling holds, Trimble can return to the court. If not, his college career may already be finished.

Why Seth Trimble left North Carolina Seth Trimble still calls North Carolina “home.” He appreciated his four years with the Tar Heels. A crowded roster, however, pushed him to look for a fresh start and more playing time.

Last season he averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. Over his career he scored 971 points in 126 games. He was North Carolina’s top defensive player and delivered big moments, including a career-high 30 points against Louisville in February and a game-winning three-pointer against Duke the same month.

Those numbers show a reliable, two-way guard who can contribute right away.

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Summer League did not close the door After the college season, Seth Trimble played five games in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Washington Wizards. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. He did not sign an NBA contract, which left the door open for a return to college.

There is recent precedent. George Mason’s James Nnaji, a former Baylor player, also competed in summer league before heading back to campus. Trimble is following a similar route.

Louisville builds a high-powered roster Assuming eligibility is granted, Seth Trimble will join an already impressive group of transfers. The list includes Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Karter Knox.

The Cardinals look ready to compete near the top of the ACC. The program’s aggressive spending under the administration has given coach Pat Kelsey the resources to land veteran talent like Trimble.

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