NEW DELHI: At least seven in 10 urban Indians are interested in the Beijing Winter Olympics, underway in China currently, according to findings of a 28-market survey led by Ipsos Global.

The research firm surveyed 20,025 adults on the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, concluding on 20 February.

Those surveyed in China were the most interested in watching the games (84%), other markets where interest levels were high, included South Africa (62%) and Malaysia (60%). The markets least interested were Germany (30%), Canada (32%), Great Britain (32%), Belgium (32%) and France (34%).

Ice-hockey emerged as the most popular sport among those surveyed in India followed by ski jumping (28%), snowboarding (22%), speed skating (18%), free style skiing (17%), among others.

India is represented by a single athlete--skier Arif Khan--in this year’s event.

“India is a sports loving nation and big sporting events are a big draw, even if India has nil or miniscule participation; and some events like FIFA, F1, Wimbledon, French Open, Football have fan frenzy for these events in India, even when India has no participation in them. These are marketing success stories in a highly populous and large market like India," said Parijat Chakraborty, group service line leader, corporate reputation and public affairs, Ipsos India.

Globally, those surveyed were most interested in figure skating (27%), followed by ski jumping (18%), ice hockey (18%), speed skating (15%), snowboarding (13%), alpine skiing (10%), free style skiing (9%), among others.

Winter Olympics are held every four years for sports played on snow and ice.

Meanwhile, 2 in 3 Urban Indians want the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held even if the pandemic is not over; global citizens were polarized in their views.

Ipsos also surveyed consumers on political and social views held by athletes.

Interestingly, 55% global citizens believe it is appropriate for athletes to take a public stand on social and political issues when performing at the Olympics. India had the highest number of those agreeing (74%), followed by Germany (72%), Saudi Arabia (70%), South Africa (66%), China (65%) and Malaysia (65%). Markets agreeing least were Hungary (37%) and France (39%).

Olympics display conspicuous nationalism, said 73% of those surveyed in India.

Ipsos interviewed a total of 20,025 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, and 16- 74 in 23 other markets during 23 December- 7 January. The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals each from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the US; and 500 individuals each from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, and Turkey.

