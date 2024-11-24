’Shah Rukh Khan’s first choice wasn’t KKR but…’: Lalit Modi reveals why SRK is the ‘pillar of IPL’

Lalit Modi revealed in a podcast that Shah Rukh Khan's first choice for IPL investment was the Mumbai Indians, not KKR. 

Published24 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Modi credited Khan for popularizing the tournament and transforming it into a cultural event, attracting celebrities and families to the stadiums.
Modi credited Khan for popularizing the tournament and transforming it into a cultural event, attracting celebrities and families to the stadiums.(KKR-X)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was not Shah Rukh Khan's first choice instead he aimed to invest in the Mumbai Indians, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) revealed in a recent podcast and also reflected King Khan helped in making the tournament more popular

Notably, before the IPL's debut in 2008, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his close friend Juhi Chawla, purchased KKR for an estimated INR 570 crore.

Referring Shah Rukh Khan as the "pillar" of IPL, Lalit Modi while speaking to Raj Shamani credited the actor for marketing it.

"Bollywood and cricket sell in this country. I have always been a part of the glamor. Shah Rukh Khan went to school with me; we are school friends. When I approached him for cricket, I didn’t know much about it myself, but I told him, ‘I just want you to be a part of it.’ He was the number one pillar for the IPL," Lalit Modi said.

SRK wanted Mumbai Indians

"Shah Rukh Khan bid for a team, even though he didn’t know anything about cricket," added Lalit Modi.

Further noting that KKR was not intial choice, Modi said, "His first choice was Mumbai, but Mukesh Ambani took that. Kolkata was his eventual pick. But Shah Rukh’s real contribution was in making cricket entertaining. He brought women and children into the stadiums, which was critical for IPL’s success. That’s why we had music, cheerleaders, and a festival-like atmosphere—he turned it into an event for everyone."

“In year one, we had to beg or pay celebrities to come. By year two, they came on their own. After seeing Shah Rukh, everyone wanted in - Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, you name it. Shah Rukh’s presence turned the IPL into more than just cricket; it became a cultural movement," he added.

KKR won its third IPL title earlier this year under Shreyas Iyer but has not retained him as captain for IPL 2025. The team has retained key players like Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine ahead of the mega auction in Jeddah. With the previous coaching staff now working with the senior India men's team, KKR will have a new coaching setup for the next season.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
