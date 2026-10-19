Shaheen Afridi & Co to swap green with pink jerseys during Pakistan vs England ODI in Tri-nation series; here's why

The Pakistan team led by Shaheen Shah Afridi will be wearing pink jerseys instead of their traditional green during their match against England in the ongoing ODI tri-series in Rawalpindi on Sunday (October 25). The initiative is a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) corporate social responsibility as it observes Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

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The Gaddafi stadium in Lahore will turn pink on October 25. Organised as part of Pinktober, the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it aims to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely treatment while encouraging greater awareness of the disease.

The Pakistan cricket team's decision to wear pink against England comes in solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors. The England cricket team, the commentators and the match officials will also be invited to wear pink ribbons in support of the cause, stated a PCB press release.

Not just the Pakistan team's jersey, but the stumps to be used for the game, will also get a pink look, while breast cancer awareness messages and campaign visuals are to be displayed on the stadium’s big screen and LED perimeter boards throughout the match.

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Have Pakistan wore pink before? This is not the first time Pakistan cricket team will be wearing pink jerseys to support the cause. Earlier in 2025, the Pakistan cricket team, then led by Salman Ali Agha, wore pink jerseys for the first time ever in a T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi, in support for breast cancer awareness.

Pink-themed cricket matches are normal in countries like South Africa and Australia, who have made it mandatory in their calendar. In Australia, the 'Pink Test' has become an annual cricket tradition in Sydney, which is dedicated to raise awareness and funds for cancer treatment.

The event aims at paying tribute to late Jane McGrath, the wife of former Australian cricketer, Glenn, who died in 2008 from breast cancer.

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What happened in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka? Meanwhile, in the tri-series opener, Pakistan rode on a hundred from Salman Ali Agha to beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The 32-year-old Salman Agha scored a 90-ball 107 with a six and 10 fours to anchor Pakistan's 305 in 49.5 overs.

In reply, Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi grabbed 3/55 to keep Sri Lanka down to 268 in 48.1 overs. The hosts now play England in the second match on Tuesday -- also in Rawalpindi -- in the series seen as a build-up for next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in