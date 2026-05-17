Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back NBA MVP: Oklahoma City Thunder star joins elite club - Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight season, according to an ESPN report. This puts him among the game’s all-time greats who have claimed back-to-back MVP honors.

The official announcement is set for later Sunday evening at 7:30 PM ET on Prime Video. At just 27 years old (he turns 28 in July), Gilgeous-Alexander becomes only the seventh player in the last 40 years to win multiple MVP awards before his 28th birthday.

Historic company for the Oklahoma City Thunder phenom Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins an exclusive group of active players who have won consecutive MVPs, including Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and LeBron James, who achieved the feat twice with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

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Every retired player who has won back-to-back MVPs is now in the Basketball Hall of Fame, including legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly on track for similar immortality.

The other finalists this season were Jokic and San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Interestingly, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face Wembanyama’s Spurs in the Western Conference finals, starting with Game 1 on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another monster season for the 64-18 Thunder, who posted the NBA’s best record for the second year in a row. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game, second in the league, while shooting a career-best 55.3% from the field. He also dished out a career-high 6.6 assists per game.

This marks the fourth straight season he has finished in the top five of MVP voting. He placed fifth in 2022-23 and second in 2023-24 before winning the past two years. In that stretch, he became the first player since Michael Jordan to average at least 30 points per game across four consecutive seasons.

Clutch Player of the Year award Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, already the reigning NBA Finals MVP, added the Clutch Player of the Year award to his trophy case this season. He led the league with 175 clutch points. He also topped the NBA with 16 go-ahead clutch field goals and posted a league-best clutch plus-minus of plus-93.

Thunder fans have watched their young leader grow into one of the most complete players in basketball. From his smooth mid-range game to his elite playmaking and lockdown defense, SGA does it all at the highest level.