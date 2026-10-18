Shamar Springer replaces Keemo Paul in West Indies’ Test squad for Bangladesh tour

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Shamar Springer has been added to the West Indies squad for their two-match Test series in Bangladesh, replacing fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, who will return home for “personal and family reasons". Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

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The 28-year-old Springer has represented the West Indies in three ODIs and 12 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut. In 23 first-class matches, he has scored 1,043 runs at an average of 32.59 and claimed 58 wickets at 27.87, Cricinfo reported.

Springer enjoyed a productive campaign with the bat for Barbados in the 2026 West Indies Championship, scoring 251 runs in four matches at an average of 50.20. However, he had a relatively modest return with the ball, taking seven wickets across eight innings at an average of 42.00.

CWI also confirmed that Ojay Shields and Nial Smith were considered as potential replacements for Paul but were ruled out of contention due to injuries.

West Indies will also be without in-form white-ball captain Shai Hope, who has been rested for the Bangladesh tour, and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who was withdrawn from the squad as part of workload management. Paul had initially been named as Joseph’s replacement.

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Both Springer and Paul were part of the West Indies’ white-ball tour of India, which concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday after the final T20I was abandoned. The visitors lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 before drawing the five-match T20I series 2-2.

The West Indies Test squad will begin its Bangladesh tour with a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from October 22 to 24. The first Test will be played in Mirpur from October 28 to November 1, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from November 5 to 9.

Updated West Indies squad for Test series vs Bangladesh: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, and Kevin Wickham. (ANI)

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