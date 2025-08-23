Shane Bieber dazzles in return to lead Blue Jays past Marlins

Shane Bieber, pitching in the majors for the first time in 507 days, worked six strong innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Daulton Varsho led Toronto's offense, going 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

Bieber (1-0), making his Blue Jays debut after being acquired at the trade deadline on July 31, allowed just two hits, no walks and one run, striking out nine. He hadn't pitched since April 2, 2024, his last appearance before undergoing elbow surgery.

The American League Cy Young Award winner in 2020, Bieber retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced over his 87-pitch outing after allowing his sole run on a solo homer by Javier Sanoja.

Jeff Hoffman pitched a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

Miami got solo homers from two rookies: Sanoja and Maximo Acosta. Sanoja also made two spectacular fielding plays at third base. Acosta, a recent call-up, has two hits in four games, both of which have been home runs.

Ryan Gusto (7-6), who was acquired on July 31 in a trade that sent Jesus Sanchez to Houston, made his Marlins home debut, lasting six innings and allowing seven hits, one walk and five runs.

Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez was scratched from the lineup due to a stomach flu. He was replaced by Acosta.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead. With two outs and none on, Bo Bichette doubled, Alejandro Kirk walked, Varsho hit an RBI two-bagger and Ty France capped the rally with a two-run single.

Sanoja - who is listed at 5-7 and 150 pounds - slugged a 397-foot homer in the second inning, cutting Miami's deficit to 3-1. It was Sanoja's fifth homer in his 237th at-bat this season.

Toronto started another two-out, none-on rally in the sixth as Kirk singled, and Varsho homered to make it 5-1. Varsho's dinger traveled 423 feet to right- center.

Acosta homered in the eighth on a 399-foot shot to center, cutting Miami's deficit to 5-2.