CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Wright scored twice, Adam Larsson had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann also scored, and Andre Burakovsky had two assits for the Kraken, who trailed by two late in the first period. Joey Daccord stopped 26 shots to move to 23-18-4 on the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard also scored for Chicago, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Spencer Knight had 24 saves.

Larsson got the Kraken on the scoreboard with 2:16 left in the first, just 31 seconds after Bertuzzi had pushed the Blackhawks' lead to 2-0.

Eberle tied it with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Chandler Stephenson at 5:55 of the second, and McCann beat Knight from the left circle 26 seconds later to put Seattle ahead.

Beniers and Wright scored 2:20 apart later in the second, and Wright got his second of the night at 6:55 of the third to push the lead to 6-2. Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle got its NHL-leading eighth comeback from a two-goal deficit and improved to 5-5-1 in its last 11 games to pull eight points out of a wild card in the Western Conference.

Blackhawks: Chicago has lost 11 of its last 14 games (3-8-3) and sits near the bottom of the standings in the West. Key moment

Chicago's Pat Maroon and Seattle's Jon Hayden dropped gloves and exchanged punches off the opening faceoff to set the tone. Key stat

Seattle remained the only perfect team when leading after two periods at 16-0-0. Chicago fell to 4-30-4 when trailing after two, tying the Kraken (5-31-3) for the most such losses with 34. Up next

Kraken play at Minnesota on Wednesday, and Blackhawks host Los Angeles on Thursday.