Shannon Sharpe sued for $50M over rape allegations after accuser turns down $10M settlement proposal

Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe is facing a civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of rape. The suit, which seeks more than $50 million in damages, is being strongly contested by Sharpe and his legal team.

Attorneys filed a civil lawsuit on Sunday in Clark County, Nevada, on behalf of a woman identified in court documents as Jane Doe. The suit accuses Shannon Sharpe of using physical force and causing emotional distress during their relationship.

According to the filing, the woman met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 20 years old. The two were reportedly involved in a relationship for nearly two years. The lawsuit alleges that Sharpe raped her in October 2024 and again in January.

In response, Sharpe shared a statement from his attorney on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, asserting that the relationship was entirely consensual and calling the legal action “a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars.”

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Sharpe called the allegations a “shakedown” and dismissed the forthcoming evidence as misleading. He believes a 30-second segment from a "sex tape" will be misleadingly edited to falsely portray him as having committed sexual assault.

Sharpe wants full video released Sharpe claims the accuser possesses a 10-minute recording of a sexual encounter between them. He alleges the clip is being deceptively edited to suggest non-consensual activity.

Sharpe said the entire 10 minutes tape should come out, believing the truth will clear his name.

Attorneys clash over evidence Sharpe’s lawyer Lanny Davis stated that the woman had previously rejected a $10 million settlement offer before filing suit. He described the relationship as “a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios.”

“It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed,” Davis said in the statement.

Sharpe is accused of becoming increasingly verbally abusive, controlling and violent over time, once threatening to kill her and recording their sexual encounters without consent, according to the complaint.

The accuser, represented by high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee, released an audio clip allegedly featuring Sharpe threatening her. In the recording, a male voice says, “I’ll choke the [expletive] out of you,” to which a woman replies, “I don’t wanna be choked.” The man then responds, “Yes, you do. I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.”

Sharpe alleges defamation, plans lawsuit

Sharpe said he intends to sue both Buzbee and the accuser for defamation.

“Extremely problematic” video, says Buzbee Attorney Tony Buzbee, known for representing women in the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case and claims against Sean "Diddy" Combs, insists the evidence is compelling.

"An incredibly damning video does exist," Buzbee wrote in a message to media members on Tuesday. "That video, which will be played to the jury, is extremely problematic for Mr. Sharpe."

Sharpe’s NFL legacy: 3-time Super Bowl champ Sharpe, a four-time All-Pro tight end, played 14 NFL seasons from 1990 to 2003, winning two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and another with the Baltimore Ravens. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

At the time of his retirement, Sharpe held the NFL records for tight ends in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060), and touchdowns (62)—all of which have since been surpassed.

Since retiring, Sharpe has become a prominent media personality on television and social media. He departed FS1’s debate show Undisputed in 2023 and joined ESPN shortly after.

