Sharmila Dhankar wins historic gold for India in Women’s Shot Put F57 at Commonwealth Games 2026 with season-best throw

Indian para athlete Sharmila Dhankar claimed gold in the Women’s Shot Put F57 final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 9.81 metres. The victory ends India’s 20-year wait for a Para Athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games. She becomes the first Indian to win gold in Para Athletics at the CWG and the first Indian woman to secure a Para Athletics medal at the Games.

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Competing at Scotstoun Stadium on Monday evening, Sharmila delivered a composed performance that put her clear of the field and added another gold to India’s growing tally.

Fellow Indian Shilpa K Shyla also competed in the same final, adding depth to India’s presence in the event. The field included strong contenders from Canada, England, Wales, Ghana and Australia, but Sharmila’s distance held firm.

Strong start and steady performance seal victory Sharmila took an early lead in the competition. She opened with a solid 9.48m throw that put her ahead of the field. She then improved to her season-best mark of 9.81m, which remained unmatched through the remaining rounds.

The F57 classification is for seated athletes with limb impairments or reduced muscle power. Athletes throw from a fixed seated position, making technique, timing and upper-body strength critical. Sharmila showed excellent control and consistency across her attempts.

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From adversity to the top of the podium Sharmila Dhankar's gold carries special meaning beyond the medal. The 40-year-old from Mahendragarh district in Haryana has faced significant personal and financial challenges. She grew up in poverty, survived a difficult first marriage, and later sold the family home to support her sporting career.

Her second marriage and introduction to para sports marked a turning point. Training under dedicated coaches, she quickly rose through the ranks. She won gold in shot put and bronze in discus at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship in Dubai earlier this year. She also set a national record of 9.52m at the National Para Athletics Championships.

At the previous Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she finished fourth. She also placed fourth at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and fifth at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. This gold in Glasgow marks her first Commonwealth Games medal and the fulfilment of a long-held goal.

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Her daughters Anju and Lakshmi, both budding athletes, remain a strong source of motivation. Sharmila has often said her biggest dream is to give them opportunities she never had.

Boost for India’s campaign in Glasgow Sharmila Dhankar's gold medal adds to India’s growing medal collection at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The victory comes after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s historic third successive gold earlier in the competition and continues the strong showing by Indian para athletes.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu breaks down in tears after winning gold medal at CWG 2026 | Watch

The result highlights the steady progress of India’s para athletics programme. Consistent performances at international meets in the lead-up to Glasgow have translated into podium finishes on the big stage.

The tricolour flying high above Scotstoun Stadium on Monday evening stood as a proud moment for the athlete, her family and the entire Indian contingent.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.