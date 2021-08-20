Had Khudadadi made it to Japan, her participation in the Games would have been a marker of social progress for a country that had never medaled at the Paralympics. The country’s only two Olympic medals came in taekwondo, from 2008 and 2012 bronze medalist Rohullah Nikpai. It was Nikpai’s success that motivated Khudadadi to take up the sport. Her goal was to tear down the stigmas against Paralympic athletes, particularly women, that she had grown up with.