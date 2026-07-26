Shea Langeliers torn meniscus injury leaves Athletics catcher facing season-ending decision

Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and could miss the rest of the 2026 season. The 28-year-old sustained the injury while running the bases, dealing another heavy blow to a club already struggling with a long list of absences.

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Langeliers and the team will now decide whether surgery is the best path forward. If he opts for the procedure, as expected, he will be sidelined through the final months of the year. Either way, the injury almost certainly ends any remaining trade speculation surrounding him ahead of the August 3 deadline.

Another setback for a Beleaguered Athletics roster At 44-60 with an MLB-worst minus-122 run differential, the Athletics have underperformed largely because of a pitching staff carrying a 5.37 ERA. The offense has also fallen short of expectations after slugger Brent Rooker underwent season-ending knee surgery. Additional injuries to Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson have further thinned the lineup.

Through it all, Shea Langeliers has remained the heartbeat of the team and its most consistent performer. In 93 games, he is hitting .263/.332/.497 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs. His defense has been just as impressive. One of the stronger catchers in the league, he has thrown out 11 baserunners on 35 stolen-base attempts this season.

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A breakout catcher now facing uncertainty Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade in 2022, Shea Langeliers has developed into a true power threat behind the plate. He was on pace to become just the third catcher in major-league history to post three straight seasons of at least 29 home runs. Since taking over as the Athletics’ everyday catcher in 2023, only Seattle’s Cal Raleigh has hit more home runs than Langeliers’ 105.

Drafted ninth overall out of Baylor in 2019, Langeliers has emerged as one of the more productive players from that strong draft class. His combination of offense and defensive reliability made him a quiet cornerstone for a franchise still searching for stability.

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Jonah Heim steps in as trade talks fade With Shea Langeliers sidelined, former All-Star Jonah Heim will assume full-time catching duties. Heim has performed well in limited action this year and had been mentioned as a possible trade piece himself. That conversation is now likely on hold as the Athletics turn to him for the stretch run.

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The timing could hardly be worse for a club hoping to generate some momentum before the deadline. Multiple teams had expressed interest in Langeliers, believing the Athletics might soften their stance and move the catcher. Those hopes appear finished.

For now the focus remains on Langeliers’ recovery and the difficult choice between surgery and a more conservative approach. Whatever path he chooses, the Athletics will head into the final two months of the season without their best player and one of the more complete catchers in baseball.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.