World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi has received a Hyundai BAYON from Hyundai Motor India Limited. The company presented the vehicle to its brand ambassador on November 25, 2026, as recognition of her rise in international para archery and her work inspiring greater inclusion in Indian sport. Devi, an Arjuna Awardee who shoots with her feet, has won a Paralympic bronze and multiple Asian Para Games medals while setting world records along the way.

Why did Hyundai Motor India honour Sheetal Devi with a Hyundai BAYON? The company described the presentation as a token of appreciation for Sheetal Devi’s sporting accomplishments and her role in promoting inclusion and excellence.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: “Sheetal Devi embodies the values of determination, resilience and excellence. Her outstanding performances have brought immense pride to the nation and inspired millions across the country. At Hyundai, we are proud to be associated with her journey and delighted to present the Hyundai BAYON in recognition of her achievements and contribution to Indian sport. Sheetal's story is a powerful reflection of Hyundai's vision of Progress for Humanity, demonstrating how perseverance and opportunity can empower individuals to achieve extraordinary success.”

What are Sheetal Devi’s major achievements? Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms and shoots using her feet and jaw, has risen rapidly in para archery. She is India’s youngest Paralympic medallist after winning bronze in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. She has collected six Asian Para Games medals across the Hangzhou and Aichi-Nagoya editions, including multiple golds, and has set or equalled world records in both individual and mixed-team ranking rounds. These results have established her as one of the country’s most successful para-athletes.

How long has Hyundai been associated with Sheetal Devi? Hyundai has worked with Sheetal Devi since 2023 through its ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, which supports accessibility and participation in para sports, before appointing her as brand ambassador. The partnership aligns with the company’s global vision of “Progress for Humanity” and its focus on creating opportunities for individuals to overcome barriers. The company has said the association reflects shared values of perseverance, inclusion and excellence.

What did Sheetal Devi say after receiving the Hyundai BAYON? Responding to the recognition, Sheetal Devi said, “I am deeply grateful to Hyundai Motor India for this thoughtful recognition and for believing in my journey. Representing India on the global stage is an immense honour, and I hope my achievements encourage more young people to believe in their abilities and pursue their dreams with confidence. Hyundai's commitment to inclusion and empowerment resonates strongly with me, and I am proud to be associated with a brand that continually encourages individuals to challenge limits and strive for excellence. I look forward to creating more memories with the Hyundai BAYON.”

What does the recognition mean for Para Sports in India? The gesture highlights both Sheetal Devi’s individual success and the broader push for greater visibility and support for para-athletes. Through initiatives such as Samarth by Hyundai, the company has indicated it will continue backing accessibility and equal opportunities so that talent can develop regardless of physical limitations.