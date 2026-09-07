Sher-e-Punjab T20: Shubman Gill delivers POTM performance on debut, Fazilka Falcons edge Ludhiana Lions by one run

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): The much-anticipated arrival of India captain Shubman Gill lit up the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League Powered by Punjab Kings on Sunday, as the Fazilka Falcons held their nerve to clinch a thrilling one-run victory over Arshdeep Singh’s Ludhiana Lions in Match 15.

On Sunday, Gill delivered a 'Player of the Match' performance with a 21-ball 40, laced with seven fours and a six. Playing his first match of the season for the Falcons, Gill wasted little time in showing the crowd exactly what the hype was about.

With Ludhiana Lions captain and India pacer Arshdeep Singh leading his side, the contest had plenty of star power from the outset. After Arshdeep won the toss and elected to bowl, Gill took centre stage, producing an explosive knock that set the tone for a high-octane encounter.

However, Ludhiana found a way to fight back through Kartik Chadha, who produced a remarkable spell to derail the Falcons’ momentum. Chadha claimed the prized wicket of Gill and finished with outstanding figures of 4/9 in his four overs, putting the brakes on Fazilka’s scoring.

Despite the setback, important contributions from Prerit Dutta (36 off 23) and Jaiveer Bhinder Singh (21 off 18) helped the Falcons recover and post a competitive 170/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 171, the Ludhiana Lions were under pressure early as Fazilka’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. Opener Karteek Sharma attempted to steady the innings with a patient 32 off 29 balls, but the Lions continued to lose wickets as the required run rate climbed.

Just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania produced a stunning late revival. The pair launched a counterattack, putting the Falcons’ bowlers under immense pressure and stitching together an unbeaten 61-run partnership from just 29 balls.

Pathania was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, while Bhagat remained not out on 28 off 23 balls, keeping the Lions firmly in contention heading into the final over.

With 19 runs required from the last six balls, the game went down to the wire. The Lions kept their hopes alive until the very final delivery, but with six needed off the last ball, Pathania could manage only a boundary, leaving Ludhiana agonisingly short of victory.