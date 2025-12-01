Sherrone Moore faces stalking, home invasion charges days after being fired as Michigan coach

Sherrone Moore, abruptly dismissed this week as the University of Michigan’s head football coach, was charged on Friday (December 12) with three crimes, including home invasion and stalking a woman he had been dating, prosecutors said.

First Assistant Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said, “Moore went to the woman’s apartment after he was fired and terrorized her.” She added that Moore “grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life,” reportedly telling the woman, “I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands.”

His firing was immediately followed by his arrest on Wednesday. The 39-year-old has since spent two nights in jail.

Allegations and charges According to the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office, Moore is accused of unlawfully entering the home of a woman with whom he had a dating relationship and “terrorizing” her after losing his head coaching job. Prosecutors confirmed charges of home invasion, domestic assault, and stalking.

Firing and arrest The 39-year-old coach was dismissed on Wednesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours later, he was arrested and has since spent two nights in jail. Rezmierski noted that Moore was fired after the woman told university officials that he had repeatedly called and texted her.

Moore’s attorney, Joe Simon, pushed back on the allegations, saying, “There’s no evidence to suggest he’s a threat.”

Fired for cause after internal probe The University of Michigan announced Moore’s firing earlier this week, citing an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The school said an internal investigation produced “credible evidence” of misconduct and confirmed the behavior was a “clear violation of university policy.”

Because his dismissal was for cause, the university will not owe Moore a buyout on the remaining years of his five-year, $5.5 million annual contract.

Rapid rise Moore was promoted to head coach after the Wolverines won the national title. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who left for the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

His firing and subsequent arrest mark a stunning fall for the coach who had led the Wolverines for two seasons.