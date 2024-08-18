The Pakistan government is facing scrutiny over the controversy related to the invitations issued by the nation's sports community for a gala dinner to honour Arshad Nadeem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif organised the function to celebrate the Olympic javelin champion.

Pakistan government is under scanner again but this time not due to Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic gold medallist. The controversy erupted in connection with the invite given by the country's sporting community for a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to honour the Olympic javelin champion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last minute withdrawal of invites citing "guest management" issues has spurred massive backlash from several former hockey players including Olympians.

A former Olympian and head of the former Pakistan hockey players forum, Rao Saleem Nazim, expressed discontent over calling back of invitations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The PM House had sent invitations to several hockey stalwarts to attend the function and they all got emails confirming their invitations," PTI quoted him as saying.

Nazim added, "But at the last moment many of us got a message from the PM secretariat that since they were finding it difficult to adjust the number of guests, the invitations had been withdrawn."

Outraged over this abrupt rescindment of the invitation, numerous hockey stalwarts pointed out that it was a sign of disrespect towards their contributions to Pakistan's sporting legacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Perceiving this as a sign of disrespect, the former Olympian drew a stark contrast, referring to the treatment of former Pakistani players who secured multiple Olympic medals for the nation in hockey.

He said, “Is this how you show respect to players who have brought not one but several Olympic medals in hockey for the country."

On August 8, Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record as he heaved his spear to 92.97 metre mark at the Pais Olympic Games 2024. Defeating the defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India, he made history by securing a gold medal for his country after almost 40 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan won its last gold medal in hockey event at the 1983 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Before Arshad Nadeem's gold, the neighbouring country last won a bronze medal almost 32 years ago in the 1992 Summer Games.

(With inputs from PTI)