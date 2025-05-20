Showing off newfound muscle, Marvin Harrison Jr. hopes to make big jump for Cardinals in Year 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. had a productive debut season with the Arizona Cardinals for several reasons, including elite athleticism, height and professional pedigree thanks to his dad's success in the league.

Now the young Cardinals receiver has two more things he believes will be useful entering his second season.

Noticeably larger left and right arms.

The 22-year-old Harrison talked with reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in a sleeveless shirt, showing off an impressive change in physique since January. Gone was the slightly skinny rookie and in his place was somebody who looked much more likely to impose his will on NFL defensive backs.

“I definitely put on some pounds,” Harrison said, grinning.

Harrison hasn't committed to the newfound bulk, wondering how it will feel as the Cardinals embark on their offseason workouts. He's open to gaining more weight — or even potentially losing some — depending on results.

“Obviously, football is a physical game,” Harrison said. “A lot of contested catch situations, run after catch, things like that. So I want to see how things play out during OTAs, training camp and see where it goes.”

Harrison had huge expectations coming into his rookie season after being the first non-QB selected with the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft. In a lot of ways, the Ohio State product delivered with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

But for all the big moments, there were also some quiet Sunday afternoons. Harrison ranked fifth in yards receiving for a rookie behind Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.

“I just had to get adjusted to the game speed, everything moves faster at the next level,” Harrison said.

The Cardinals have spent much of the offseason upgrading their defense, adding several new players in free agency, including Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. In last month's draft, six of the team's seven picks were defensive players, including defensive lineman Walter Nolen III and cornerback Will Johnson.

Those decisions indicate third-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are pleased with their offensive nucleus, which includes Harrison, quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Gannon has remained steadfast that Harrison will become an All-Pro-caliber receiver in the coming years.

“I’m very confident in what we have offensively,” Harrison said. “From top to bottom, the quarterback, offensive line, skill positions, I think we have everything we need to accomplish our goals.”

Harrison continues to grow close with Murray, who is entering his seventh season in the league. The receiver said he's spent plenty of time with his quarterback outside the facility, working out together in a effort to make sure their chemistry is unmatched.

“I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes,” Harrison said. “That’s the goal you want to get to with timing."

The Cardinals are nearing the end of a multi-year rebuild that began after the 2022 season when former coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were fired. Gannon and Ossenfort have methodically built the roster and last year's 8-9 record was a four-win improvement over 2023.

Now there's considerable pressure to make the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Harrison said that's the metric he'll use when deciding if his second season is a success.

“It starts with team success, we've got to make the playoffs," Harrison said. “We have all the pieces we need. We just have to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here — to help this team win games.”