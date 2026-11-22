A young skater from a small town near Nagpur has once again rewritten the record books. Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma from Umred, Maharashtra, completed a 50-metre limbo skating course under descending poles in just 6.86 seconds in October 2026, breaking her own Guinness World Record. The official video of the attempt, shared by Guinness World Records, shows the precise, low glide that secured the new mark.

Guinness World Records highlighted the feat, describing it as the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 m. The attempt took place on October 8 in Umred. During the run, Sharma stretched her body nearly parallel to the ground, arms forward, and glided under a series of poles that dropped lower with every metre. She touched neither the bars nor the track while maintaining full speed in a split position.

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How Shrishti improved her own mark This was not her first brush with the record. Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma clocked 6.94 seconds on the same 50-metre course in 2023 and improved to 7.46 seconds in February 2025. The 6.86-second effort in October 2026 further lowered the bar. Earlier in her journey, she had also set a Guinness mark for clearing 10 bars in 1.243 seconds in Nagpur. She began with a 9.59-second sprint through the limbo course years ago and has steadily tested herself against her previous bests.

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Limbo skating demands extreme flexibility, core strength, balance and nerve. The skater must remain low and controlled while moving at pace beneath poles set just inches off the ground. Any contact ends the attempt. Sharma’s body control and precision have made her a consistent title holder in the discipline. The video of her latest attempt captures the speed and control that set the new standard.

From small-town beginnings to dual life as student and athlete Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma started roller skating at about five years old, initially for fun. She discovered limbo skating while watching television and soon became obsessed with the sport. Growing up in Umred, she received steady family support, especially from her mother, Shikha Priyadarshini Sharma, who helped maintain her training routine.

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She is also an MBBS student at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur after clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. She balances clinical studies with rigorous skating practice.

Using records to push for equal opportunity Beyond the stopwatch, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma uses her platform to support causes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Save a Girl Child. She has spoken about the need for girls to receive equal chances in education, sports and careers. According to Guinness World Records, she said: “Women must be empowered and given equal opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised the achievement after Guinness World Records shared the video. The footage of her low, controlled glide under the poles has drawn widespread attention online and remains the clearest way to see how she rewrote her own record.