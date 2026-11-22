A young skater from a small town near Nagpur has once again rewritten the record books. Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma from Umred, Maharashtra, completed a 50-metre limbo skating course under descending poles in just 6.86 seconds in October 2026, breaking her own Guinness World Record. The official video of the attempt, shared by Guinness World Records, shows the precise, low glide that secured the new mark.

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Guinness World Records highlighted the feat, describing it as the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 m. The attempt took place on October 8 in Umred. During the run, Sharma stretched her body nearly parallel to the ground, arms forward, and glided under a series of poles that dropped lower with every metre. She touched neither the bars nor the track while maintaining full speed in a split position.

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How Shrishti improved her own mark This was not her first brush with the record. Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma clocked 6.94 seconds on the same 50-metre course in 2023 and improved to 7.46 seconds in February 2025. The 6.86-second effort in October 2026 further lowered the bar. Earlier in her journey, she had also set a Guinness mark for clearing 10 bars in 1.243 seconds in Nagpur. She began with a 9.59-second sprint through the limbo course years ago and has steadily tested herself against her previous bests.

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Limbo skating demands extreme flexibility, core strength, balance and nerve. The skater must remain low and controlled while moving at pace beneath poles set just inches off the ground. Any contact ends the attempt. Sharma’s body control and precision have made her a consistent title holder in the discipline. The video of her latest attempt captures the speed and control that set the new standard.

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From small-town beginnings to dual life as student and athlete Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma started roller skating at about five years old, initially for fun. She discovered limbo skating while watching television and soon became obsessed with the sport. Growing up in Umred, she received steady family support, especially from her mother, Shikha Priyadarshini Sharma, who helped maintain her training routine.

Also Read | Who is Shrishti Sharma? Maharashtra teen breaks own Guinness World Record

She is also an MBBS student at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur after clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. She balances clinical studies with rigorous skating practice.

Using records to push for equal opportunity Beyond the stopwatch, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma uses her platform to support causes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Save a Girl Child. She has spoken about the need for girls to receive equal chances in education, sports and careers. According to Guinness World Records, she said: “Women must be empowered and given equal opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.”

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised the achievement after Guinness World Records shared the video. The footage of her low, controlled glide under the poles has drawn widespread attention online and remains the clearest way to see how she rewrote her own record.

At a time when many young athletes face the pressure of choosing one path, Sharma continues to show that disciplined training and academic ambition can run together.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.