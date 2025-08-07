'Shut up, lower your head & do as we say': Lovlina Borgohain accuses BFI official of ‘humiliation’ - here' what happened

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has accused Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) executive director and interim committee member Col Arun Malik (Retd) for raising his voice against her and “speaking aggressively” in a meeting that had boxing coach Pranamika Boro, respected individuals from Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and other BFI members.

According to a TOI report, the incident took place during a TOPs meeting which was held virtually on July 8. Describing her experience one of the worst in her life, Borgohain stated she was 'deeply hurt, disheartened and also questioned the respect and dignity women athletes receive.

Borgohain, who is a reigning middleweight world champion and a recipient of Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, had already sent a complaint letter to sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Authority of India director general Hari Ranjan Rao, TOPS division, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and BFI.

In her letter, Borgohain wrote, "I write this letter not just as an athlete, but as a woman who has spent years carrying the hopes of a nation in the boxing ring — with pride, pain and perseverance. What happened during a recent official meeting with the BFI and the TOPS on July 8, 2024, at 12pm has left me deeply hurt, disheartened.

"In the presence of respected individuals from TOPS, boxing coach Pranamika Boro, (other) BFI members, Mr Arun Malik, an official of BFI, humiliated me in a way no athlete should ever have to endure. He raised his voice at me, spoke in an aggressively demeaning manner, and blatantly told me to ‘shut up, lower your head and do as we say'.

“His words were not only disrespectful but also carried an alarming tone of gender-discriminatory and authoritarian dominance — something that no one, especially a woman who has brought honour to the nation, should be subjected to,” the letter further added.

“In a space where I expected professionalism, support and mutual respect, I was made to feel small, unheard, and powerless. It was not just a personal insult — it was an attack on every woman athlete who dreams of standing tall, both in and outside the ring...,” Borgohain, who is part of the Indian contingent for the World Championships in Liverpool, further wrote in her letter.

"I request the authorities for a fair and swift inquiry into Malik's conduct during the meeting and necessary disciplinary action if these actions are found to be in violation of acceptable conduct," she concluded.

BFI Arun Malik denies all allegations Meanwhile, Malik denied all the allegations on him. “Lovlina is the pride of the nation, and we at BFI take immense pride in her achievements, especially her Olympic bronze. I respectfully and categorically deny the allegations levelled. The call in question was thoroughly professional in its entirety,” Malik said in a statement.

“It was attended by officials from SAI and TOPS and was officially recorded by the host. The same recording is with the respective officials for review. Matters raised by Lovlina were duly noted and addressed in line with BFI's established policies, which apply uniformly to all athletes,” he added.

The whole issue arose when Borgohain requested for Pranamika to be personal coach at the elite national camp in NIS Patiala. She also asked to allow her train abroad in Europe in preparation for the Worlds.

