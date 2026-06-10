Simone Biles hospitalized after near-fatal health scare: 'Scariest experience...'

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has opened up about a frightening health emergency that landed her in the hospital earlier this week. The 29-year-old shared the update on her Instagram Story, describing the ordeal as one of the most terrifying moments of her life. She is now resting at home and recovering.

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Simone Biles shares shocking details of her hospitalization In a rare personal post, Simone Biles revealed she was hospitalized while her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away at practice in Indianapolis. She posted a photo of her wrist with hospital bands and noted that the situation became far more serious than expected.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Biles wrote. “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices.”

She added that she has been resting in bed and thanked her close circle for their support, including friends who visited or sent flowers. Biles also shared a photo of herself relaxing with her dogs and an image of her heart rate monitor. She has not yet disclosed the exact medical issue but confirmed she is on the mend.

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The update came just days after she posted a video of herself doing backflips on a trampoline with fellow gymnast Zoe Miller. She had also shared a photo from a St Louis Cardinals game with Owens and friends.

A star athlete’s road to recovery Biles holds the record for the most World Championship medals (30) and Olympic medals (11) in gymnastics history. Her latest health scare has concerned fans who have followed her journey through intense training and competition.

She has been open in the past about the physical and mental toll of elite gymnastics. During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she experienced the “twisties,” a sudden loss of spatial awareness in the air that forced her to withdraw from several events.

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“It’s so dangerous. It’s basically life or death. It’s a miracle I landed on my feet,” she told The Cut at the time.

After the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles described collapsing and feeling sick for 10 days. She later mentioned ongoing aches and pains even during casual activities with friends.

Why this health scare matters for fans This latest episode comes at a time when Simone Biles continues to inspire young athletes worldwide. Her decision to speak out, despite her privacy preference, highlights how serious the situation was. Supporters are now focusing on her recovery and sending well-wishes online.

Biles has not given a timeline for returning to any public activities or training. For now, she is taking things slow at home with her dogs and support system close by.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.