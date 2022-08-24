Never meant to become a pickleball player. It started off as a joke: my dad, my sister and I on an outdoor court built by some Eagle Scouts in Fish Creek, Wis., nestled against the parking lot of the local YMCA. It was summer 2020, and the three of us were filled with pent-up anxiety about the pandemic, especially the threat it presented to the 76-year-old among us. Whacking a perforated plastic ball back and forth helped.