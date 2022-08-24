Since when do millennials love pickleball?

Mackenzie Thomas, 31, a senior product and marketing inclusion manager for a tech company, played pickleball in high-school gym classes. But when she looked for pickup games in Oakland, Calif., around five years ago, the only groups she found were for ages 55 and up. “I put it on the back burner, called it a day and found some other activities to get involved in," she said. But once the pandemic limited her activity options, she asked her 61-year-old landlord whether she’d be interested in playing a couple rounds. Soon, they were at the net multiple times a week. “It was this beautiful little early pandemic [story]," said Ms. Thomas.