Since when do millennials love pickleball?
- When played with the right attitude, the tennis-badminton-ping-pong hybrid might offer a salve for everything that ails.
Never meant to become a pickleball player. It started off as a joke: my dad, my sister and I on an outdoor court built by some Eagle Scouts in Fish Creek, Wis., nestled against the parking lot of the local YMCA. It was summer 2020, and the three of us were filled with pent-up anxiety about the pandemic, especially the threat it presented to the 76-year-old among us. Whacking a perforated plastic ball back and forth helped.
Never meant to become a pickleball player. It started off as a joke: my dad, my sister and I on an outdoor court built by some Eagle Scouts in Fish Creek, Wis., nestled against the parking lot of the local YMCA. It was summer 2020, and the three of us were filled with pent-up anxiety about the pandemic, especially the threat it presented to the 76-year-old among us. Whacking a perforated plastic ball back and forth helped.
My Summer of Anxious Pickleball turned out to be a data point for a much larger trend. The sport—a tennis-badminton-ping-pong hybrid popular among retirees—saw a participation growth rate of nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
My Summer of Anxious Pickleball turned out to be a data point for a much larger trend. The sport—a tennis-badminton-ping-pong hybrid popular among retirees—saw a participation growth rate of nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
And a significant chunk of that growth was made up of players much younger than the sport’s usual crowd. Josh Lardinois, a member-services director at the Fish Creek YMCA, spotted the change himself the same summer I started playing. “There has been a generational shift," he said. “[I’ve] noticed a lot more families, more 20-somethings, even high-school students."
Mackenzie Thomas, 31, a senior product and marketing inclusion manager for a tech company, played pickleball in high-school gym classes. But when she looked for pickup games in Oakland, Calif., around five years ago, the only groups she found were for ages 55 and up. “I put it on the back burner, called it a day and found some other activities to get involved in," she said. But once the pandemic limited her activity options, she asked her 61-year-old landlord whether she’d be interested in playing a couple rounds. Soon, they were at the net multiple times a week. “It was this beautiful little early pandemic [story]," said Ms. Thomas.
Since its invention in the mid-20th century, the sport has been the domain of what Mr. Lardinois calls an “active older adult demographic of 60 to 65-plus." Many people in this age group also play tennis, but the setup of pickleball makes it more accessible. You play with a slower-moving ball over a smaller area (20 feet by 44 feet, basically the space between the service lines of your standard tennis court), so you don’t have to run as fast or as far to return someone’s serve.
Now, new 20- and 30-something devotees are picking up paddles too. Karim Kerawala, a 33-year-old customer-success manager at a tech company, has become a five-day-a-week regular at the courts near his home in Brooklyn. Part of the reason pickleball has taken off, he said, is the game’s simplicity. Once you learn the basic rules—serve underhand only, no hitting the ball before it bounces from the area closest to the net (“the kitchen")—you can become a decent player without too much work. “It’s a sport you can easily become intermediate at right away."
Mr. Kerawala learned the rules in preparation for a friend’s destination wedding in Hawaii last year. The venue came with a court, so the bride and groom taught their guests how to play ahead of time. After only one session, Mr. Kerawala “absolutely fell in love with the game," he said. But when the newly converted guests arrived at the venue, they found the promised court replaced with a dance floor. Undeterred, Mr. Kerawala found a net at a nearby church, set it up on the dance floor and taped down some lines.
This sort of MacGyver mentality speaks to the character of pickleball. With paddles and a ball in hand, you can theoretically play anywhere, as long as you have something to use as a net, some rudimentary boundary-setting methods and a hard surface underfoot. Folks improvise in parking lots, tennis courts and driveways with blue painter’s tape, gaffer tape and sidewalk chalk. “It is innately a bit more community-centric than many other sports," said Ms. Thomas, who now lives in Washington, D.C., where she plays on Fridays with a pickleball group for queer players.
Two years after my YMCA initiation, I started playing in Brooklyn, on a swath of blacktop in Squibb Park where kids practice bike-riding, Rollerblading and the like—that is, until the pickleballers showed up and took over. Court boundaries are marked onto the blacktop, and nets are BYO. Convincing my friends to play was only as hard as finding an enticing description of the game—“It’s like tennis, but easy. And free!"—and within a few weeks, I’d indoctrinated a shocking number of them, considering their average athletic prowess.
I’m no professional. In order to function, my broken net must be propped up on a yoga block and whatever book I happen to have in my bag—and a gust of strong wind can knock the setup askew. I’m no good at volleys. After a game, I often offer my opponent the paddle’s face for a high five instead of sharing the preferred handle tap (both versions look equally dorky), and I only figured out a couple of weeks ago which side I’m supposed to be serving on.
My laissez-faire attitude is increasingly rare in the pickleball world. As big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Bill Gates emerge as fans, and as networks like CBS and Fox add pickleball tournaments to their televised programming, the rest of the world has taken note. Cool-kid Canadian retailer Ssense now offers pickleball paddles, while golf-inspired clothing brand Devereux touts a 13-piece pickleball capsule collection. Magazines run articles with headlines like “Can Pickleball Save America?" and “Pickleball Is Booming. Not Everyone Is Happy About That." Debate about the sport’s merits flow.
Tune out the noise—or let the “thwack" of the ball do it for you. Sure, you can buy specialized shoes, enter a tournament and study a glossary to parse the meaning of terms like “dink shot" and “dillball." As the sport has boomed, all of that has become more readily available than ever. But the blessing of pickleball is you don’t need to take it too seriously.
In fact, it is most fun when you don’t.
Your Pickleball Starter Pack
An essential kit for beginners, as recommended by Eric Ho and Ray Xiong, who run the pickleball-community website NYC Pickleball
The Perfect Paddle
“Selkirk is a pretty prominent company in the pickleball space, and they have paddles all the way from beginner to professional line," Mr. Ho said. He recommends the SLK Neo Graphite, which, at 7.5 ounces, is lightweight enough to be wielded by any player, regardless of size or strength. Avoid aluminum-core paddles, he advised, which have a low-quality feel in-hand, as well as the wooden paddles that were popular in the 1980s. $50, SLKPickleball.com
Better Balls
Many paddle kits come with a couple balls thrown in, but Mr. Ho recommends buying a few Franklin X-40 Pickleballs separately. “The balls that come in most intro packs will typically be cast aside after a few sessions," he said. The X-40s “are a little less bouncy, a little faster." That speed makes things a bit more fun, especially after you’ve started to find your groove. $17 for six balls, PickleballCentral.com
Net Positive
If you’re lucky, you live near an already set-up pickleball court. But otherwise, it’s worth buying your own net. Mr. Ho and Ms. Xiong recommend the Rally Portable Pickleball Net from Pickleball Central, which meets three crucial requirements: It’s easy to put together; its feet are a bit wider than similar models, which makes it sturdier for playing in the wind; and the center post is the required 2 inches shorter than the sides. $200, PickleballCentral.com