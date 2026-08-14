Skip Bertman dies at 88: LSU baseball legend and five-time national champion passes away

Stanley “Skip” Bertman, the man who turned LSU baseball into a national powerhouse and later guided the entire athletics department, has passed away at age 88 after a short hospital stay for heart-related problems.

The Miami native arrived in Baton Rouge in 1984 and found a program that barely registered on the national map. By the time he stepped away from coaching in 2001, the Tigers had claimed five College World Series titles and become the standard for excellence in the Southeastern Conference.

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Building a championship machine Skip Bertman led LSU to national championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000. His teams also captured seven SEC titles and made 11 trips to Omaha. Over 18 seasons the Tigers posted an 870-330-3 record, a .724 winning percentage. In NCAA Tournament play his clubs went 89-29, the highest winning percentage in tournament history at the time.

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He was named National Coach of the Year six times. In championship games during the NCAA postseason his record stood at a remarkable 20-1, including a perfect 5-0 mark in College World Series finals. Forty-one of his players reached the major leagues, and three, Ben McDonald, Todd Walker and Eddy Furniss, entered the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bertman also coached the 1996 US Olympic team to a bronze medal in Atlanta after compiling a 71-11 record across the 1995 and 1996 summers.

Impact that reached far beyond campus Local kids grew up watching Skip Bertman’s Tigers and attending his summer camps. That exposure helped spark the travel-ball culture that now thrives across South Louisiana. His promotional ideas, first honed as an assistant under Ron Fraser at Miami, turned packed stadiums into a regular sight and made college baseball a profitable product in the South.

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After leaving the dugout, Bertman became LSU’s athletic director in July 2001. He stayed in the role until 2008. Under his watch, the department added modern facilities, including the new Alex Box Stadium, whose field now carries his name, along with upgrades for football and softball. He hired coaches who later delivered national titles in football, baseball, golf and track and field.

The 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons produced some of the strongest all-around results in school history, with multiple teams finishing in the national top 25.

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A lasting legacy Skip Bertman’s successors kept the winning habit alive. Paul Mainieri added a title in 2009 and Jay Johnson claimed championships in 2023 and 2025. Bertman was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

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He is preceded in death by his wife Sandy and daughter Lisa. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.