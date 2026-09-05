'Slightly challenging': South Zone skipper Tilak Varma on switching from Duleep Trophy final to T20Is series against Afghanistan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday, South Zone skipper Tilak Varma said the players are well accustomed to adapting to different conditions, having gained extensive experience in both domestic and international cricket.

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East Zone and South Zone will clash for the Duleep Trophy title on Sunday in Chennai. After the five-day title clash against East Zone, Varma is set to join the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Afghanistan.

However, he admitted that managing a five-day Duleep Trophy final before joining the T20I squad could be challenging. He also stressed that the break in Delhi would give them enough time to recover, practice and manage their bodies before switching formats.

Varma was speaking to the reporters in Chennai on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final.

"We have played enough domestic games; we have played in every condition, so we can adjust to the conditions. But it will be slightly challenging playing five days here and again joining the [T20I] team. But from here we are going to Delhi; there will be two days of break, so we can practice there, and we have enough time as well, but it will be slightly challenging. We know how to change our mindsets and maintain our body with good fluids and everything, so we have played back-to-back games before in the domestic as well as international, so we are quite used to it, " Varma said.

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Having played all three formats over the past four months, including List A cricket for India A in Sri Lanka, Varma is drawing on that experience to transition seamlessly between formats.

Apart from Varma, East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also have to manage a three-day gap between the Duleep Trophy final and the Afghanistan T20Is. (ANI)