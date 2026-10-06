Slow offensive start for the Miami Dolphins continues as the growing pains persist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Since 2002, there have been only three NFL teams that failed to score more than 13 points in any of their first four games:

— The 2004 Miami Dolphins

— The 2019 Miami Dolphins

They can't score yet, and as such, they can't win yet either. And while it's no secret that this Dolphins season is about setting the team up for better days in 2027 and beyond, first-year coach Jeff Hafley — to his credit — isn't waiting until next year to want improvement. He craves it now, even with his team off to a 0-4 start after a 15-10 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Miami's points by game so far: 13 vs. Las Vegas, 13 vs. San Francisco, 10 vs. Kansas City and now 10 vs. Minnesota.

“I told the guys very clearly that this was going to be a tough journey that we’re all on. And I told them that if they weren’t up for it, then go talk to (general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan)," Hafley said Monday. “This is the time to find out, as we build this thing and grow, who are the real guys? Who are the guys that we can trust and — because when we flip this thing, and we will flip this thing — we want to have around.”

Miami's 85 passing yards was the franchise's lowest in a game since it managed 55 on Dec. 10, 2010 — and the Dolphins actually beat the New York Jets that day. (In fairness, the Dolphins' total against the Vikings would have been 153 if a 68-yard touchdown pass by Malik Willis didn't come off the board because receiver Chris Bell stepped out of bounds by maybe an inch, at the most, before making that catch.)

But that's how slim the margin is right now for the Dolphins. If Bell's shoe was one size smaller, who knows what would have happened.

“You hate the feeling of continuing to get better without actually gaining wins on the win column,” Willis said. “But as we see, we’re going out there and competing. ... There's no question that the guys are getting better. We’re getting better as a team and as a unit. And I think we've just got to continue to grow and learn.”

For those who prefer all the gloom and doom, there are tons of numbers: the 0-4 record, the NFL-worst 11.5 points per game, the loss of top running back De'Von Achane for the season to a torn ACL and the fact that the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL to not hold a lead for a single second this season.

And for the hope-springs-eternal crowd, there's Jacob Rodriguez.

The rookie linebacker had 18 tackles Sunday, the most by a first-year Miami player since that stat began officially being tracked in 1994. The previous Miami rookie mark was by Zach Thomas, who had 16 against Arizona in 1996. Miami didn't allow a touchdown — Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson passed one up in the final seconds to run out the clock — and the defense had what appeared to be its best outing of the season.

Hafley lauded Rodriguez after the game and repeated the praise Monday.

“For him to lead our defense in a place like this and give up 15 points, I think that’s really, really hard and it’s really impressive,” Hafley said. “He just keeps getting better and better, but it doesn’t surprise me because it’s the way he works and prepares.”

There's been a bend-but-don't-break trend on the defensive side over the last seven quarters. Miami allowed touchdowns on both of Kansas City's first two drives in Week 3 — and has given up just one TD in 16 possessions (excluding a kneel-down) to the Chiefs and Vikings since.

It's tough to score in the NFL and tougher to score when you don't have the football. Miami was 2 for 9 on third-down opportunities against the Vikings and ran only 37 plays. Minnesota ran 72 and enjoyed a 2-to-1 differential in time of possession.

RB Ollie Gordon had Miami's lone touchdown, broke off a 53-yard scamper and finished with 100 yards on just nine carries. With Achane out, the Dolphins need much more of that.

The defense, on a day when there was a lot of good, just didn't have an answer for Hockenson. The Vikings threw his way 13 times — and he made 13 catches for 119 yards.

The Dolphins lost CB Reese Taylor in the second quarter to a quad injury. Taylor will not play this week, but the Dolphins don't believe his issue should be long term.

15-1 — That's the combined record of Miami's first four opponents. Minnesota is 4-0, San Francisco is 4-0, Kansas City is 4-0 and Las Vegas is 3-1. The Raiders' loss? A 30-27 defeat against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Dolphins return home Sunday to take on Cincinnati (2-2), in a game that precedes a bye week for both clubs.