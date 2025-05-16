Smith-Shawver shines again with 6 strong innings as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Smith-Shawver allowed only two hits and no earned runs in six strong innings, Nick Allen drove in a run with two hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday.

The Braves won three of four games in the series, leaving the Nationals with eight losses in their last nine games. Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 comeback win on Wednesday night.

Smith-Shawver (3-2) relied on his splitter for six strikeouts and gave up one unearned run. He has won his last three decisions.

C.J. Abrams had two hits, including a homer off left-hander Dylan Lee in the eighth, for Washington.

Smith-Shawver, 22, has emerged as a reliable right-hander following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5.

Trevor Williams (2-5) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his seventh save, a day after suffering his third blown save.

Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch from Williams to open the fifth, setting up a three-run inning that gave Atlanta a 4-0 lead. Alex Verdugo and Drake Baldwin had run-scoring singles and Marcell Ozuna added a sacrifice fly in the inning.

Smith-Shawver has allowed one earned run in 19 2/3 innings over his last three starts, leaving his ERA at 2.33.

Washington opens a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday night with LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) scheduled to start for the Nationals. The Braves also will open an interleague series on the road when they play at Boston with LHP Chris Sale (1-3, 3.97), who pitched for the Red Sox from 2017 through 2023, scheduled to face LHP Garrett Crochet (4-2, 1.93).

