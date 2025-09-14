Smriti Mandhana becomes 7th-highest run-getter in womens ODIs

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian opener Smriti Mandhana overtook New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to become the seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Mandhana achieved this milestone during her side's first ODI against Australia at New Chandigarh. During the match, Mandhana played a fine knock of 58 in 63 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 92.06.

Now in 106 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,646 runs at an average of 46.46, with 11 centuries and 32 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 136, overcoming Satterthwaite (4,639 runs in 145 innings with seven centuries).

At the top of the ODI run-scoring is Indian legend Mithali Raj, with 7,805 runs in 232 matches and 211 innings at an average of 50.68, with seven centuries and 64 fifties and a best score of 125*.

Notably, this was also skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 150th ODI, but she failed to score, making just 11 in nine balls.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Pratika Rawal (64 in 96 balls, with six fours) and Smriti started things off for India with a 114-run opening stand as both slammed fifties.

Harleen Deol (54 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) also had a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (25 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six), which helped India beyond the 200-run mark.

India scored 281/7 in their 50 overs.

Megan Schutt (2/45) in seven overs was the leading bowler for Australia. Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Tahlia McGrath also got a wicket each.