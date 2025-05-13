Soccer-Atalanta secure Champions League spot with Roma win

(Adds details)

Advertisement

BERGAMO, Italy, May 12 (Reuters) - A second-half goal by substitute Ibrahim Sulemana earned Atalanta a 2-1 home win over AS Roma in Serie A on Monday, securing Champions League qualification for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Sulemana sealed the three points for Atalanta in the 76th minute, scoring with a low strike from just outside the area, after Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante cancelled out an early opener by Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta, who fell behind in the title race, sit third in the standings on 71 points and have a seven-point cushion over fourth-placed Juventus and Lazio in fifth with two games left to play.

Roma, who failed to capitalise on Lazio and Juventus dropping points in a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday, are sixth with 63 points.

Advertisement

Atalanta snapped the visitors' impressive unbeaten league run of 19 games, with Claudio Ranieri's side previously having been defeated mid-December at Como.

Things started off brightly for Atalanta as Lookman stroked in past Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar to put them in front after nine minutes.

Charles De Ketelaere dribbled past the Roma defence to set the Nigerian up with a precise low cross inside the box and the striker controlled the ball to score inside the right post.

It was Atalanta's 100th goal this season across all competitions.

De Ketelaere had two good chances to double the advantage but Roma midfielder Cristante levelled for the visitors instead, netting with a flicked header after the half-hour mark.

Things slowed down significantly after a lively first half until Roma were awarded a penalty after an hour of play, following a clash between Atalanta's Mario Pasalic and Manu Kone.

Advertisement

The referee, however, overturned his decision after consulting VAR.

Sulemana eventually restored the lead for Atalanta in the 76th minute, scoring with a low strike from just outside the area -- a goal that stood after a VAR check for a potential offside.

Roma host AC Milan next weekend before visiting mid-table Torino in their bid to qualify for Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.