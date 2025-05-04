Soccer-Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 to boost European qualifying hopes

(Adds details)

Advertisement

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Bournemouth came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Evanilson's scrappy winner giving them a huge boost in their push for European football next season.

Declan Rice gave the Gunners the lead in the 34th minute, running on to Martin Odegaard's neat reverse pass and rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before producing an accomplished finish on his 100th Arsenal appearance.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, with Bukayo Saka curling the ball narrowly wide, but Dean Huijsen gave Bournemouth a deserved equaliser in the 67th when he headed substitute Antoine Semenyo's long throw into the bottom corner.

Evanilson bundled home from a corner eight minutes later to complete the turnaround after a lengthy VAR review determined there was no conclusive evidence he handled the ball.

Advertisement

Arsenal were unable to create another real chance and have dropped 21 points from winning positions this season, which now hinges on overturning a 1-0 deficit in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Paris St Germain.

Bournemouth's win means they have done the double over Arsenal for the first time and move up to eighth, which could be enough for European football next season, with 53 points from 35 games.

Arsenal stay second behind champions Liverpool and on 67 points, three points above Manchester City in third. They need six points from their remaining three games to guarantee a top-five finish and a return to the Champions League next season.

With Liverpool crowned champions last weekend, Arsenal's only chance of silverware is the Champions League but boss Mikel Arteta nonetheless named a nearly first-choice side.

Advertisement

Rice proved Arsenal's greatest attacking threat in the first half, twice shooting wide before defender Illia Zabarnyi did well to stop him heading home a Ben White cross.

Evanilson then squandered a great chance, heading over Miloz Kerkez's beautiful ball in the 26th minute as Bournemouth posed a constant threat on the counter.

Saka went close to doubling Arsenal's lead 10 minutes after the break, cutting inside and firing narrowly wide, before Bournemouth snatched all three points with a quickfire double.

Semenyo's first involvement was sloppy, a poor touch allowing William Saliba to clear, but the forward launched the resulting throw into the box for Huijsen to head home.

Evanilson then made up for his earlier miss, holding off Odegaard at the back post to turn Marcus Tavernier's flick on past goalkeeper David Raya and send the Bournemouth fans wild.

Advertisement