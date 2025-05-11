Soccer-Champions Bayern beat Gladbach 2-0 in Muellers final home game

MUNICH, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - Champions Bayern Munich eased past Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday as club icon Thomas Mueller bid farewell in his final home game after 25 years at the club.

The 35-year-old Mueller, who came through the Bayern youth ranks to win dozens of titles including a record 13 league crowns and two Champions League trophies, was the focus even before the start.

He enjoyed a brief farewell ceremony with club bosses, complete with flowers and a picture of him and all the trophies, ahead of his 750th game for Bayern in all competitions.

But it was Gladbach who were in control at the start and in more of an attacking mood.

Bayern, who secured their 34th German league title last week, struck against the run of play when Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane's header slightly deflected Michael Olise's shot in the 31st minute for the England captain's 25th league goal.

Kane is on track to become the first player in Bundesliga history to win the top scorer title in both of his first two campaigns, with one game left to play in the season.