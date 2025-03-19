Soccer-CONMEBOL president apologises for Tarzan remark about Brazilian teams

(Adds Brazilian government quotes)

ASUNCION, March 18 (Reuters) - CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez apologised on Tuesday for saying that the Copa Libertadores without Brazilian teams would be like "Tarzan without Cheetah" after a club official had suggested sides could withdraw due to racism.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira said that Brazilian clubs should consider pulling out of South American competitions due to the lack of strong sanctions against racism following an incident involving one of the team's under-20 players.

Cheetah was a chimpanzee character that appeared in the Tarzan films and television series.

Advertisement

Dominguez was asked by journalists if he could imagine a Libertadores without Brazilian teams following Monday's draw for South America's top club competition at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Paraguay.

"That would be like Tarzan without Cheetah, impossible," Dominguez replied with a laugh.

Shortly before that, the Paraguayan had said in a speech that racism was a scourge affecting football and that his organisation would continue to apply sanctions so that "every racist expression has a real consequence".

"I want to apologize. The expression I used is a popular phrase and I never intended to belittle or disqualify anyone," Dominguez said on Tuesday on his X account.

"The CONMEBOL Libertadores is unthinkable without the participation of clubs from the 10 member countries (...) I reaffirm my commitment to continue working for a fairer, more united and discrimination-free football."

Advertisement

Dominguez's comments sparked a backlash and the Brazilian government strongly condemned them, criticising CONMEBOL for its failure to implement effective anti-racism measures.

"The Brazilian government repudiates in the strongest terms the statements made by the President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Dominguez," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement read.

"The statements take place in a context in which CONMEBOL authorities have repeatedly failed to adopt effective measures to prevent and avoid the repetition of acts of racism in matches organised by them."

Earlier this month, CONMEBOL fined Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno $50,000 after Palmeiras player Luighi was racially abused during a Copa Libertadores under-20 match.

Pereira criticised CONMEBOL's sanction as "absurd" and suggested that if the governing body did not respect Brazilian football, clubs should consider moving to the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). (Report by Daniela Desantis, writing by Janina Nuno Rios; Edited by Manuel Farías and Toby Davis)