Soccer-Gimenez and Pulisic shine as Milan fight back to edge Bologna

May 9 (Reuters) - Santiago Gimenez and Christian Pulisic powered AC Milan to a crucial 3-1 home win over Bologna on Friday, a victory that not only kept their slim top-four hopes flickering but also set the stage for a tantalising Coppa Italia final clash on Wednesday.

The result lifted Milan to eighth on 60 points, three behind Juventus in fourth, who will face sixth-placed Lazio, also on 63 points, on Saturday. Bologna sit seventh with 62 points.

The match acted as a thrilling dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final, where the two sides will face off once more at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

With the win, Milan have earned 22 points from losing positions this season — only Atletico Madrid have a higher total, with 23, across the big five European leagues.

Milan were dealt an early scare when defender Fikayo Tomori took a nasty knock in the opening minutes, crashing head-first into the back of a Bologna player. The English defender looked visibly dazed and was forced off shortly after, seemingly struggling with a potential head injury.

The hosts had the momentum in the first half, with both Pulisic and Luka Jovic carving out chances, but they could not find the breakthrough. Bologna remained dangerous on the counter, yet the sides went into the break goalless.

Riccardo Orsolini took charge four minutes after the break, cutting in from the right and drilling a low shot into the corner to put Bologna in front.

Gimenez brought Milan level in the 73rd minute, latching onto a diverted cross from Pulisic and, left unmarked in the box, he slotted home with calm precision.