Soccer-Guardiola clarifies comments about taking a break from managing football

MANCHESTER, England, May 2 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola has vowed to take a break from football when his time at Manchester City is over, but stifled speculation that he is leaving the club any time soon in a pre-game interview on Friday.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension with City in November, raised eyebrows when he told ESPN Brasil: "I want people to remember me however they want. After my contract with City, I'm going to stop. I'm sure. I don't know if I'm going to retire, but I'm going to take a break."

The 54-year-old clarified the comments ahead of City's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

"Nooo! No, no, no I didn't say I'm leaving now or at the end of the season. Well, if they sack me, yes," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"But I'm saying when I finish my time here, I don't know in one year, two years, three years, four years, five years, six years - I don't know - I will take a break. I won't retire but I will take a break, for sure."

City had kicked off the season hoping to win a record-fifth successive Premier League title, but the team has had a rough season and were fourth in the table before Friday night's game, 21 points behind Liverpool who clinched the title last weekend.

"Do you know what it means in football to have a two-year contract for managers? It's an eternity!" Guardiola told Sky at Etihad Stadium.

"What I'm saying is when I finish here, I will take a break. I need to make a stop, that's all. But still we are here to beat Wolves." (Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Pritha Sarkar)