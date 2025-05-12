Soccer-Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli

*

Inter still chasing Napoli with two rounds left

*

Heavy rain and thunderstorm stopped match several times

*

Zalewski and Asllani on target for Inter

(Adds details)

TURIN, Italy, May 11 (Reuters) - Inter Milan kept their Serie A dream alive with a confident 2-0 win at Torino on a rain-drenched Sunday as they showed no signs of letting up in the title race.

With two rounds remaining in Serie A for the Champions League finalists, they are now level at the top on 77 points with Napoli, who host Genoa later on Sunday.

Inter, who reached the Champions League final by beating Barcelona in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, left several key players on the bench and rested others as they looked to keep the squad fresh ahead of the final stretch of the season.

With a Champions League showdown against Paris St Germain to come at the end of the month, striker and captain Lautaro Martinez, goalkeeper Yann Sommer, and midfielder Davide Frattesi were all left out of the starting lineup.

The match came to an early, unscheduled halt in the opening moments as someone in the crowd appeared to need medical assistance, with play resuming after a few minutes.

Inter took the lead after 14 minutes, with Nicola Zalewski losing his marker with a clever turn before cutting inside to the edge of the box and slotting the ball into the net.

In first-half stoppage time, Torino went close to an equaliser with a diving header from Che Adams, but Inter keeper Josep Martinez produced an incredible one-handed save on the line.

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm interrupted the match, forcing a stoppage in the first half and delaying the start of the second, as referee Federico La Penna carried out a thorough pitch inspection during the break.

In the 49th minute, with the rain pouring down, Inter were awarded a penalty after Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fouled Mehdi Taremi. Kristjan Asllani converted from the spot to double the visitors' lead and seal the match.

As the heavy rain began to ease, Inter pushed forward with greater intensity and only a series of sharp saves from Milinkovic-Savic prevented the visitors from adding a third.